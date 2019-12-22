Empty Stocking Club gifts make a difference in children's lives

Many parents who come to the Empty Stocking Club Toy Depot tell us the gift they are choosing will be the only one their child will receive.

For those of us tripping over packages under the Christmas tree, that’s a humbling thought.

So when you donate to the Empty Stocking Club, know that you are making a real difference in children’s lives — something they will remember for years to come.

Since 1918, the Wisconsin State Journal and its readers have brightened the holidays for families in need through a longstanding partnership. Each year, readers donate money, and the State Journal buys the toys, identifies the families and sets up the distribution effort.

This year, the program gave away more than 9,300 toys and served more than 2,740 families. We still need your donation to keep this tradition alive for years to come.

Please consider being part of the Empty Stocking Club. Today’s newspaper contains a donation envelope for your convenience. You can make your gift online at emptystockingclub.com or mail it to:

Empty Stocking Club

Wisconsin State Journal

Box 8056

Madison, WI 53708

