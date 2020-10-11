Empty Stocking Club finding new ways to deliver holiday toys to families in need amid pandemic

Every holiday season for more than a century, the Wisconsin State Journal’s Empty Stocking Club has distributed brand-new toys to children in need from across the Dane County area. This year will be no different.

And yet — it will be.

Empty Stocking Club, a nonprofit supported by generous donations from State Journal readers and other community members, in 2019 gifted some 10,000 toys to about 3,200 area families. It’s expected that this year there may be even greater need. And organizers have been forced to find a new way to get the toys into the hands of deserving families.

In the past, toy recipients joined a festive crowd at the Alliant Energy Center, aided by in-person volunteers, to pick out an age-specific item for each child, bag it up and take it home. The two-day event was known as the Toy Depot.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are retooling the way that dolls, games, building sets and other holiday surprises will be delivered.