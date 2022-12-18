Empty Stocking Club distributes nearly 4,000 gifts at annual Toy Depot

Thousands of children in Dane County and surrounding areas will have a new toy and book on Christmas morning, thanks to the Empty Stocking Club and its partnership with the Madison Reading Project.

The Empty Stocking Club’s Toy Depot took place last week, distributing toys for almost 4,000 youngsters. Parents and caregivers came to the Alliant Energy Center to pick out presents for the children in their lives.

The Empty Stocking Club is a charitable organization of the Wisconsin State Journal and has been providing toys to children for more than 100 years, thanks to donations from members of the public.

Wednesday was the first day of the Toy Depot, and it started off busy. By 5 p.m. almost half of the families who had registered had come to choose their toys.

Typically, about 75% of the families register before the event, and 25% register on site.

“It’s been really consistent over the last several years, so I feel good that we’re reaching people,” said Lynn Wood, Empty Stocking Club executive director.

Volunteers power the Toy Depot, helping in a variety of ways, including setting up and taking down the event, and helping families shop. Hundreds of people serve — individuals, members of church and school groups, representatives of various businesses and organizations, and families.

Wood said the event is “absolutely, positively not doable without them.”

“It feels like there’s great energy and people are excited because there’s so many toys around,” she said. “I’m just so grateful.”

Lindsey Elmer has been volunteering with her family at the Toy Depot since she was 5 years old.

“I could just barely see over the tables, but I helped,” Elmer said with a laugh. “This will be my 25th year. My brother Chris has been doing it for 27 years, and my mom, Sue, for 30-plus years.”

Sue Elmer works at Madison Newspapers in circulation. She started bringing Lindsey and Chris to the Toy Depot at a young age. Elmer said her mom thought it was a good thing to instill in them.

For Elmer, “It’s a very rewarding process to know that you’ve helped somebody who needs just a little bit of help.”

Matt Winzenried Real Estate Partners volunteered on Wednesday afternoon. The team has served at the Toy Depot for seven years.

Angie Wernberg said the group enjoys being a part of it.

“Several of us on our team have young kids — and were all kids ourselves once — and we know the joy gifts at Christmas can bring a child,” Wernberg said. “As a team we like to give back to the community we live and work in, and this time of year is a great time to do that. It’s been a very rewarding experience.”

The Empty Stocking Club has seen unprecedented numbers of volunteers over the past two years, Wood said. Serving at the event requires some patience and flexibility as there are busy periods and some not-so-busy times.

Wood said you never know what to expect, so she appreciates the volunteers’ flexibility.

Elmer believes everyone should have a chance to volunteer at the Toy Depot.

“It makes you feel good knowing that you were able to help a family who wouldn’t be able to have a gift at Christmas and knowing that every kid gets to wake up with that excitement on their face and open a present,” she said.

You can still donate to the Empty Stocking Club online at emptystockingclub.com, or mail contributions to Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708.

