Empty Stocking Club: Christmas morning is brighter today thanks to State Journal readers

Thousands of children are waking up today with a Christmas present to open because of the generosity of Wisconsin State Journal readers.

Since 1918, the newspaper and its readers have partnered through the Empty Stocking Club to brighten the holidays for families in need. Earlier this month, the program gave away more than 9,300 toys and served more than 2,740 families.

We still need reader donations to keep this tradition alive for years to come.

More than 100 years ago, newspaper editors started this effort because they saw tremendous need in our community. That need still exists today — we can see it in our schools, our neighborhoods and in the pages of this newspaper.

In all those years, the goal has remained the same: to make sure every child in our area has at least one nice gift to open during the holidays.

Reader donations make this happen, year after year, no matter the size. In exchange for your gift, we print donors’ names in the newspaper as a show of our thanks and a tribute to the generosity in our community.

