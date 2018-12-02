For 100 years, the Wisconsin State Journal and its readers have partnered to fulfill a simple mission: to make sure every child in our community receives at least one nice gift at Christmastime.
“Join the club of Good Fellows who will see that no child in Madison is without a toy and a smile on Christmas morning,” read a story in the State Journal on Dec. 13, 1918, urging people to donate. “Send in your dollars and send in your dimes.”
Since 1918, the Empty Stocking Club — with your help — has been giving hope to children in our area. The longtime partnership between the paper and readers provides toys for children who would otherwise have nothing.
Each year, readers donate money, and the State Journal buys the toys, identifies the families and sets up the distribution effort. Last year, the Empty Stocking Club served about 4,000 families, giving away 15,000 toys.
In honor of the charity’s 100th anniversary, the State Journal is hoping to raise $300,000 this year to serve even more children.
Part of the tradition includes the State Journal printing the names of every donor in the newspaper as our way of saying thanks and reflecting the community’s deep generosity.
We hope you’ll consider being part of the Empty Stocking Club tradition. Today’s newspaper contains a donation envelope for your convenience. You can also contribute online at emptystockingclub.com.
Or mail a check to: Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, P.O. Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708.