Empty Stocking 2021 underway, parents will again get to choose toys

The Empty Stocking Club is open for the 2021 holiday season — and it’s back in pre-pandemic form.
Sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, the program provides toys every holiday season to area youngsters, purchased with generous donations from State Journal readers and other community members.
“Making sure that each child has one high-quality toy lets them have hope and joy and happiness even though they may have other (challenges) going on in their lives,” Empty Stocking Club executive director Lynn Wood said.
The Empty Stocking Club has been operating since 1918.
Typically, the toys are all set out at the Alliant Energy Center, and in mid-December, parents and caregivers are invited to come and pick out presents for their children.
Last year, however, the pandemic forced the program to nix that plan and deliver toys to homes instead.
Ashley Hildebrandt, 37, missed being able to choose her children’s gifts.
“It’s really nice to do that just because as a mother, you know your child the best and what they like and what they dislike,” said Hildebrandt, a single mother of four girls.
But this year, the Alliant pick-up days are back, planned for Dec. 14 and 15.
Masks will be required, even if they’re not mandated by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Hildebrandt said her 17-year-old daughter is interested in music. Her two younger teens enjoy fashion, crafts and volleyball, and her 5-year-old likes coloring and dolls.
“So just to have the opportunity to pick something that really fits them, I really appreciate that,” she said.
Although normalcy is returning, the pandemic’s not quite done messing with Christmas.
Experts worry that holiday shoppers won’t get all their gifts in time, due to staffing shortages and disruptions in the supply chain that gets goods to consumers.
But Wood is confident there will be enough Empty Stocking toys for everyone who needs one.
Last year, she expected a significant jump in applications because of the pandemic. And thanks to record-level donations, she was able to buy more toys.
The bump in applications was smaller than she anticipated, though. So as this year’s Empty Stocking drive begins, Wood already has more than a dozen crates of toys in climate-controlled storage.
“We’re in good shape on the toy front,” she said.
In 2020, more than 2,700 donors raised $415,116 for Empty Stocking, distributing toys to 10,570 kids.
Wood expects to need about 10,000 toys again this year, and Hildebrandt hopes presents for her children will be among them.
“Just to have my kids have a good Christmas and be happy, and see the joy in their eyes is just something that you can’t even really explain,” she said. “For my girls, they’ve been through some hard stuff in the past, so any time I can make them happy, especially at Christmas, is really a blessing.”
Donations can be made using the envelopes in today’s paper. To donate online, volunteer or apply to receive Empty Stocking presents, visit www.emptystockingclub.com. The application deadline is Dec. 7.