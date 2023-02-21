A good Samaritan walking in the 1100 block of Drake Street called 911 after realizing a house had caught fire Tuesday, the Madison Fire Department said.

The man first noticed smoke coming from the back of the home and tried to alert anyone inside, but got no answer at the door as he heard smoke alarms going off inside, fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2 p.m. and were met with heavy smoke throughout the home and fire in the basement but found no people or pets inside, Schuster said.

The fire was fully extinguished by 2:19 p.m., with the majority of fire and smoke damage to the basement and first floor.

Two people living in the home were displaced, Schuster said.

An investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing, the fire department said.

Remembering the 1996 fire that destroyed Madison's Hotel Washington Hotel Washington before the fire Club de Wash before the fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington in ruins People watch Hotel Washington blaze Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Fighting the fire Extinguishing hot spot Friends embrace Freezing water Hotel Washington fire Barber's Closet fire damage Hotel Washington flowers Gutted hotel with flag Hotel Washington vigil Hotel Washington service Fire investigators Salvaging what they can Washington Hotel steps State Journal front page Feb. 19, 1996 State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996 State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996 Trumpf Hotel, 1906 Hotel Washington in 1935