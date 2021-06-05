Employee injured in silo explosion, fire at Janesville business, authorities say

An employee was injured in a silo explosion and fire at Humane Manufacturing, 1350 Venture Drive in Janesville, on Friday, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly after noon Friday to Humane Manufacturing on a report that a silo had exploded and was on fire, Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a report.

Arriving firefighters found that the tops had blown off two of the silos that were located on the exterior of the building, with light smoke coming from the silos and smoke inside the manufacturing facility, Lukas said.

Fire crews did not find any fire inside the building, but they remained at the scene for about three hours extinguishing the fire in the silos, which held ground rubber, Lukas said.

One employee was injured in the blast — no details were available — and was taken by paramedics to St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville. Lukas said.

No damage estimate was available and the cause of the explosion was under investigation, Lukas said.

The Janesville Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Milton, and the city and town of Beloit.

