Vehicle access to Madison's Olin-Turville Park will be restricted Friday as city crews make an emergency sewer repair.
Traffic will be periodically restricted on Olin-Turville Court between East Lakeside Street and the Olin-Turville Park boat launch, according to the city Engineering Division.
Gates will be open to allow access to the boat launch from John Nolen Drive.
Cyclists and pedestrians can avoid the closed road by following East Lakeside Court to the dead end and cross the bridge to rejoin the path.
The work is expected to be completed Friday.