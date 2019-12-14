Elvis back in town for 12 Gifts project

How about a little fun with Elvis? The elf, not the guy in the white jumpsuit. Or maybe cooking is more your thing. Or holiday crafts. Or making the best holiday cocktails — fully loaded as well as unleaded versions.
All of that and more is coming your way this holiday season as the Wisconsin State Journal rolls out its annual 12 Gifts to Our Readers project. This is the sixth year in which we’ve tried to present readers with fun, creative and even heartwarming holiday-themed print and digital content.
And we kick off the 12 Gifts series today with our old friend Elvis the elf. Elvis, who made his debut in the market last year, comes from the mind of Jason Klein, the State Journal’s talented graphics editor.
Astute readers might recall that last year Elvis and friends were hiding around various places in Downtown Madison, and our readers’ job was to find him and the gang as they were hidden about Klein’s engaging full-page graphic.
Turns out this year the little guy in the green outfit and red hat is on the loose at Vilas Zoo, along with Santa, nine sassy reindeer and more. Once again, we want readers young and old to test their sleuthing abilities by scouring the full-page graphic to find all the missing creatures and other objects.
And, unlike the rest of our 12 Gifts, Elvis is sticking around for the entire holiday season. Starting today, in each day’s paper through Christmas Day, Elvis will be tucked away in an advertisement somewhere in the paper. Find Elvis, fill out the form on Page 2 of the front section telling us where you found him, and you will be entered into a drawing to win a $25 bookstore gift card. We’ll select one winner for each day of the Elvis contest.
And there’s plenty more fun with our 12 Gifts project. For starters, in the Sunday paper we’re reprinting a State Journal cookbook from 25 years ago that was a collection of favorite reader-submitted recipes from the 1950s into the ‘90s. These recipes were considered “the best of the best” at the time, and we hope today’s readers will enjoy them, as well.
We’ll also be sharing readers’ favorite holiday traditions, along with a coloring contest for kids, some super-sweet cookie recipes, a guide to alcoholic and non-alcoholic holiday cocktails, and a full page of engaging Christmas crafts for readers to try.
Sportswriter Todd Milewski will again offer a very special gift in the form of a video featuring UW athletes, coaches and other notables in town with a memorable rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas.” And popular author and Madison resident Jennifer Chiaverini will share some insights with us about her new book, “The Christmas Boutique,” a novel from the Elm Creek Quilts series.
Finally, we’ll close our 12 Gifts series on Dec. 25 with a look at what it’s like to spend Christmas with the president via photographer Pete Souza, a new Madison resident who served as chief White House photographer during the Obama administration. Souza will share with us some of his favorite seasonal shots from his time with the Obama family.
The 12 Gifts to Our Readers project is a favorite here in the newsroom, and we hope readers enjoy it, as well. And don’t forget to look for Elvis for the next 12 days.
John Smalley is editor of the Wisconsin State Journal. He can be reached at jsmalley@madison.com or 608-252-6104.