Elvis back in town for 12 Gifts project

How about a little fun with Elvis? The elf, not the guy in the white jumpsuit. Or maybe cooking is more your thing. Or holiday crafts. Or making the best holiday cocktails — fully loaded as well as unleaded versions.

All of that and more is coming your way this holiday season as the Wisconsin State Journal rolls out its annual 12 Gifts to Our Readers project. This is the sixth year in which we’ve tried to present readers with fun, creative and even heartwarming holiday-themed print and digital content.

And we kick off the 12 Gifts series today with our old friend Elvis the elf. Elvis, who made his debut in the market last year, comes from the mind of Jason Klein, the State Journal’s talented graphics editor.

Astute readers might recall that last year Elvis and friends were hiding around various places in Downtown Madison, and our readers’ job was to find him and the gang as they were hidden about Klein’s engaging full-page graphic.

Turns out this year the little guy in the green outfit and red hat is on the loose at Vilas Zoo, along with Santa, nine sassy reindeer and more. Once again, we want readers young and old to test their sleuthing abilities by scouring the full-page graphic to find all the missing creatures and other objects.

