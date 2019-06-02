Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo (copy)
A 59-year-old man died Sunday morning after going under water during the swim portion of a triathlon in Jefferson County, according to the Lake Mills Police Department. 

At around 7:50 a.m. police were notified of a man who went under water during the Lake Mills Triathlon. Police said it appears the man had a medical event before going under, and the incident is not being treated as a drowning. 

Rescue personnel were able to pull the man to shore were emergency life resuscitation efforts were administered. The man was transported to the hospital, where he died. 

Lake Mills EMS, Lake Mills Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and rescue personnel from the Lake Mills Triathlon all helped with effort to try to save the man. 

