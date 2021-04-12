Elizabeth Warren will 'Persist' and make Wisconsin Book Festival appearance

Warren will be talking about her new book, "Persist," coming out May 4.

This event is the festival's 2021 Cheryl Rosen Weston Memorial Lecture. Weston, who was devoted to reading and to the festival, upon her death, left a legacy gift to help the festival continue free, year-round programming.

Free copies of the book will be mailed to the first 600 people who register to watch the live Crowdcast event. During the event a link at the bottom of the screen will prompt attendees to enter their contact info to receive the book.

In "Persist," the U.S. senator, candidate in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, and bestselling author, mixes personal stories with a plea for political transformation.

Publisher Henry Holt and Company calls "Persist" "a deeply personal book and a powerful call to action." The name of the book refers to Warren’s recent presidential bid, but is not a campaign memoir.