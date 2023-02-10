An electrical fire in the attic did an estimated $50,000 damage to a Monona house on Thursday afternoon, the Monona Fire Department reported.

At about 2:35 p.m. Thursday, the Monona Fire Department was sent to the 4400 block of Outlook Street for a possible structure fire with smoke showing from an attic vent, Monona Fire/EMS Chief Jeremy McMullen said in a statement.

Fire crews made it through the snowstorm to the scene in 5 minutes, found fire in the attic and extinguished it with a water can. Checking further, they found hot spots throughout the attic and after about 90 minutes, the fire was declared out, McMullen said.

Work by Monona firefighters and assistance from the McFarland Fire Department, Maple Bluff Fire Department and Fitch-Rona EMS kept the fire from extending into the living space of the house, McMullen said.

The family and their pets were able to evacuate safely and no one was injured, McMullen said.

The cause was found to be electrical in the attic, with damage estimated at $50,000, McMullen said.

