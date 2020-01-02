Electrical fire, explosion knocks out power at Downtown apartment building on New Year’s Eve

Residents of the Ovation apartment building, 309 W. Johnson St., got some unexpected fireworks on New Year’s Eve, authorities reported.

No one was injured, but an electrical fire and explosion about 9:30 p.m. displaced dozens of residents and knocked out power, the Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

But were it not for the automatic fire sprinkler system, the situation could have been much worse, Schuster said.

The fire broke out next to an automatic fire sprinkler head, and the immediate activation of the sprinkler contained the fire, which otherwise may have quickly spread to parked vehicles, into electrical shafts, and elsewhere in the building, causing significantly more destruction and putting the lives of occupants and firefighters at risk, Schuster said.

Firefighters at Station 1, which is housed in the Ovation complex, first heard a loud “boom” from their kitchen. Generator power restored their electricity while out their back door they saw a large amount of smoke coming from an outdoor vent, and an alarm panel indicated a sprinkler activation in the residential parking garage, Schuster said.

Crews identified the source of the fire to be electrical equipment mounted to the ceiling of the parking garage, Schuster said.