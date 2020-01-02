Electrical fire, explosion knock out power at Downtown apartment building on New Year’s Eve

Potentially hundreds of residents have been displaced from a 14-story, 248-unit apartment building Downtown after an electrical fire and explosion knocked out power to the building on New Year’s Eve, according to the Madison Fire Department.

No one was injured and the building wasn’t seriously damaged in the incident, which happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Ovation apartments at 309 W. Johnson St., Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said. But the situation could have been much worse were it not for an automatic fire sprinkler system, she said.

The fire broke out next to an automatic fire sprinkler head, which activated immediately and contained the fire before it could spread to parked vehicles, into electrical shafts or elsewhere in the building, Schuster said.

Firefighters at Station 1, which is housed in the Ovation complex, first heard a loud “boom” from their kitchen. Generator power restored their electricity while, out their back door, firefighters saw a large amount of smoke coming from an outdoor vent, and an alarm panel indicated a sprinkler activation in the residential parking garage, Schuster said.

Crews identified the source of the fire to be electrical equipment mounted to the ceiling of the parking garage, she said.

