Electrical fire, explosion knock out power at Downtown apartment building on New Year’s Eve

Potentially hundreds of residents have been displaced from a 14-story, 248-unit apartment building Downtown after an electrical fire and explosion knocked out power to the building on New Year’s Eve, according to the Madison Fire Department.
No one was injured and the building wasn’t seriously damaged in the incident, which happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Ovation apartments at 309 W. Johnson St., Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said. But the situation could have been much worse were it not for an automatic fire sprinkler system, she said.
The fire broke out next to an automatic fire sprinkler head, which activated immediately and contained the fire before it could spread to parked vehicles, into electrical shafts or elsewhere in the building, Schuster said.
Firefighters at Station 1, which is housed in the Ovation complex, first heard a loud “boom” from their kitchen. Generator power restored their electricity while, out their back door, firefighters saw a large amount of smoke coming from an outdoor vent, and an alarm panel indicated a sprinkler activation in the residential parking garage, Schuster said.
Crews identified the source of the fire to be electrical equipment mounted to the ceiling of the parking garage, she said.
On Thursday morning, power had been restored to the lobby, hallways and elevators, but not to apartments. Residents were allowed to come and go from their units.
Due to the loss of heating, the property’s management team arranged alternate accommodations for Ovation residents until the power was restored. One resident who declined to give his name told the Wisconsin State Journal that Ovation management had been “super accommodating” and had put him up at Hilton Double Tree down the street.
“Our apartment community has been blessed with wonderful residents who have weathered this unfortunate situation with kindness and patience,” Randall Guenther, chief operating officer of Hovde Properties, said in a statement. “We remain committed to their safety as we resolve this unfortunate power loss using all available resources.”
Hovde did not respond to requests for information about the number of residents who were displaced.
Contractors were called in to make repairs following the explosion, but the “custom nature of the electrical components that were damaged require them to be fabricated and shipped from out of state,” Guenther said in the statement.
Depending on how long it will take to ship the parts and install them, he said, power to the apartments should be restored on Sunday or Monday.