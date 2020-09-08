Effort to recall Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway falls short

"We did not get enough," he said in an interview Monday.

Rygiewicz provided the number of signatures he said he received, but the State Journal is not publishing it because the number could not be verified.

Of the recall effort, Rhodes-Conway has said she is focused on serving Madison's residents and is "not going to be distracted by a small group of people who want to divide this community."

Rhodes-Conway has received backlash from protesters for not doing more to reform the Madison Police Department and for a private video in which she sympathized with Madison police officers after the looting and unrest Downtown that followed peaceful protests.

She's also seen criticism from supporters of the Madison Police Department because they felt the message to officers was disingenuous because she made it private. Some, including Rygiewicz, also said Rhodes-Conway did not do enough to protect the city during the destruction.

Despite frustration over the video, local activist organization Urban Triage, which has been a leader of many of the recent protests, said in a statement on Facebook that it did not support the recall because of its “pro-police agenda.”