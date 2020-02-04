‘You’ve got a movement in you’: Speaker talks to area Black Student Unions for Black Lives Matter in Schools Week

Jason Sole sold drugs in Chicago at 15, showed off on Iowa basketball courts for his junior and senior years of high school and was arrested at 18 for possessing a firearm.
Tuesday morning, the Hamline University criminal justice adjunct professor stood on the Memorial High School auditorium stage telling Black Student Union members from around Dane County how he went "from prison to Ph.D.," as his 2014 book is titled, and started a movement called "Humanize My Hoodie."
“It’s important for you to know what it took for me to make it to this stage,” Sole told the audience of more than 100 students.
His visit was part of Black Lives Matter in School Week, being recognized around the country and in the Madison Metropolitan School District in the first week of Black History Month. Other Memorial-led events throughout Black History Month include a Feb. 13 staff chili cook-off, a Feb. 19 showing of “Just Mercy” with lunch and a discussion at the American Family Dream Bank and an “I am Black Excellence” Family Festival on Feb. 27.
Sole detailed his life growing up in Chicago; a move to Waterloo, Iowa, after his mother caught him with drugs; his arrests; how he ended up at college and how he became an author. Students applauded his successes and were silent as he told stories of trauma in his community, like a teammate on his childhood basketball team who died young.
He recalled being kicked out of his school after seventh grade, a place where he played on the basketball team and found success in the classroom. He moved to another school where he “went from being smart and bad to just being bad.”
After his initial arrest at 18 years old, he was arrested again for drug possession and realized education was his chance to overcome his past, he said. So he returned to school to get his undergraduate degree in criminal justice, eventually earning a master’s and now working toward his Ph.D.
Memorial BSU president Adeja Shannon, a junior, said it was inspiring to hear how he overcame some of those struggles and interesting to hear how he got into criminal justice, given her own interest in the subject.
“Even with all the doubt, he kept going,” Adeja said.
Andrea Jones, the BSU adviser at Memorial, said it was the first time all of the county’s BSUs have been brought together for an event, and she was glad they were all able to hear Sole’s message together.
“We may be in different schools, but our goals are the same,” Jones said.
She said she was disappointed, though, that only a few other Memorial teachers brought their classes to hear the presentation during a week meant to focus on black lives.
After his presentation, students asked questions like whether he had more regrets, or considered his mistakes lessons learned, and how to continue their own leadership work.
“When you see issues, just reach out and ask, ‘How can I help?’” Sole said. “You’ve got a movement in you.”
Sole said gangs “are the result of not having resources,” suggested diverting funds from criminal justice to schools to provide more resources and encouraged the students to pursue education as far as they could.
“It’s the way to open up your world,” Sole said. “As a young person, I just didn’t value school like I should.”
When asked about discipline data that shows black kids as the most likely to get suspended or expelled, he said the only way to fix it is honesty and understanding how culture plays a role.
“We’re not disrespectful, we’re just loud,” he said of black culture. “We’ve got to help people understand what cultural competency really means.”
After the event, he told the Cap Times he was “grateful to have a story” to share with students who are at the age he was when he got into trouble. He said he loved the “quest for learning” he heard in their questions.
He closed his presentation by telling the students to be courageous.
“I gave myself a chance and I’m living the life I want to live,” he said. “If you’ve got a dream, don’t let nobody step on your dream. Don’t let nobody tell you, ‘You can’t do it.’ They don’t know.”
Memorial junior Yacouba Traore Jr. said hearing Sole’s story provided a reminder for him and the entire community that “anything is possible.”
“You just have to know who you are,” Yacouba said. “You have to be real and stay true to yourself through all the mishaps you may have.”
Classmate Romari Bennett added that he appreciated Sole being so honest with his story, including the challenges.
“He can really change our lives,” Romari said. “Some people probably don’t want to talk about their struggles. Him doing it for himself, he’s also helping other people.”
