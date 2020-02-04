‘You’ve got a movement in you’: Speaker talks to area Black Student Unions for Black Lives Matter in Schools Week

He recalled being kicked out of his school after seventh grade, a place where he played on the basketball team and found success in the classroom. He moved to another school where he “went from being smart and bad to just being bad.”

After his initial arrest at 18 years old, he was arrested again for drug possession and realized education was his chance to overcome his past, he said. So he returned to school to get his undergraduate degree in criminal justice, eventually earning a master’s and now working toward his Ph.D.

Memorial BSU president Adeja Shannon, a junior, said it was inspiring to hear how he overcame some of those struggles and interesting to hear how he got into criminal justice, given her own interest in the subject.

“Even with all the doubt, he kept going,” Adeja said.

Andrea Jones, the BSU adviser at Memorial, said it was the first time all of the county’s BSUs have been brought together for an event, and she was glad they were all able to hear Sole’s message together.

“We may be in different schools, but our goals are the same,” Jones said.