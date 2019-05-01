Students at Wright Middle School were formally recognized by the Madison School Board on Monday for their success at the 25th annual African American History Academic Challenge.
The contest, which is sponsored by the group 100 Black Men of Madison, saw teams of students from across the district compete to see who knew the most African American history. The winning group from Wright will compete in June at the national level in Las Vegas.
Teams from Cherokee and Whitehorse middle schools finished second and third in the regional challenge, respectively.
It’s not the first time Madison students have dominated the competition. Wright is currently the defending national champion. Spring Harbor Middle School won the 2017 competition, according to Floyd Rose, president of the 100 Black Men of Madison chapter.
Madison-based teams have won the national competition seven times in the last 25 years.
“All our kids are truly honored to participate,” said Angie Hicks, principal of Wright Middle School. “We’re successful I think because of our focus on excellence for all of our kids. Any kid who wants to learn and is excited and feels confident to participate can do so. Our focus on social justice and social action perhaps might lend itself to having many of our students wanting to understand the present through knowing history.”
Rose said that regardless of what happens at the national level, he’s hopeful experiences like the AAHAC can provide unique experiences to students looking for healthy academic competition.
“We hope that this will be an uplifting experience both from an education standpoint and also provide knowledge of the culture and heritage of African-Americans in history, because there is not two separate histories,” Rose said. “One of the hallmarks of this is that it provides a broad opportunity for all to truly appreciate the best of our histories and the best of one another.”
About three students participate on each school’s team, and they typically spend weeks prepping for the competitions, Hicks said. Middle school students from Madison primarily participate in the competition, but Rose said 100 Black Men’s Madison chapter hopes to field teams from neighboring school districts such as Verona, McFarland and Sun Prairie.