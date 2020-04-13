Working off-campus, UW staff request delay on title, pay review discussions

In a letter, University of Wisconsin-Madison staff on Monday requested revisions and a temporary halt to the Title and Total Compensation process, which was previously expected to finalize a new employee title and pay structure by July 1.
The university implemented a “minimum three-month extension” to the project timeline in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. United Faculty and Academic Staff members said in a letter to chief human resources officer Mark Walters that they appreciate the extension, but that it should be used to “lift up workers by addressing our concerns about the TTC process.”
Among the union’s list of priorities was a request that supervisors stop conversations with employees until they resume work on campus and can hold in-person meetings. These discussions are a part of the TTC process meant to help staff more accurately determine their titles and job descriptions under a new Title and Standard Job Description library.
Kate Diamond, co-chair of the UFAS job security working group, said the extension has not been implemented evenly across campus — some people have seen supervisor meetings delayed, while her center in the School of Education is still moving forward with them.
“Since this is such a big project and has such significant implications for people, it seems like the bare minimum we can ask for from the university is consistency in how it’s applied, and we’re not getting that right now,” Diamond said in an interview.
Walters said at an academic staff assembly meeting Monday that the project still has full-time team members recalibrating timelines for goals such as a final compensation structure and quality assurance. The quality assurance process, which was about 65% complete in February, includes consistent mapping across campus and identifying gaps or inaccuracies in job descriptions.
He added that employees can continue meeting with their supervisors if they “are comfortable doing that in a virtual environment.”
“We’re not saying that that can’t happen now,” Walters said. “We’re saying that individuals can (continue discussions), but we realize that in many cases that’s not going to be happening over the next couple of months.”
Walters and a university spokeswoman did not respond on Monday to requests for comment.
Diane Farsetta, another job security working group co-chair, urged Walters to reconsider during this “time of great uncertainty.” She echoed the letter’s request for a further meeting to discuss UFAS concerns.
Supervisor conversations were already a “very isolating” process as it is, Diamond said. And during a time when everyone is juggling family or personal concerns with a shifting work life, she added that it has become even more challenging for staff to accurately evaluate their job descriptions for the TTC project.
“These are one-on-one conversations that everyone is doing, but we’re all doing it alone. All of that isolation is exacerbated now that we’re literally physically isolated as well,” Diamond said. “Practically, it seems absolutely essential to halt the process right now while everyone has other more pressing priorities.”
The union also resurfaced longer-standing concerns in the letter, saying salary ranges for new job titles should be revealed before employees accept them. It requested a commitment to job security, such as minimum one-year employment contracts to instructional staff, which the university has previously said to be outside the TTC project’s scope.
A separate, earlier letter to university administration in March had outlined job security concerns specific to COVID-19, in addition to student mental health services and grading policies.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!