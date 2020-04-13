Working off-campus, UW staff request delay on title, pay review discussions

Diane Farsetta, another job security working group co-chair, urged Walters to reconsider during this “time of great uncertainty.” She echoed the letter’s request for a further meeting to discuss UFAS concerns.

Supervisor conversations were already a “very isolating” process as it is, Diamond said. And during a time when everyone is juggling family or personal concerns with a shifting work life, she added that it has become even more challenging for staff to accurately evaluate their job descriptions for the TTC project.

“These are one-on-one conversations that everyone is doing, but we’re all doing it alone. All of that isolation is exacerbated now that we’re literally physically isolated as well,” Diamond said. “Practically, it seems absolutely essential to halt the process right now while everyone has other more pressing priorities.”

The union also resurfaced longer-standing concerns in the letter, saying salary ranges for new job titles should be revealed before employees accept them. It requested a commitment to job security, such as minimum one-year employment contracts to instructional staff, which the university has previously said to be outside the TTC project’s scope.

A separate, earlier letter to university administration in March had outlined job security concerns specific to COVID-19, in addition to student mental health services and grading policies.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.