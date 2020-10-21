Two days into the fall semester, a group of protesters clad in all black gathered at the Camp Randall Memorial Arch and marched across the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus to Bascom Hill. They stopped in front of the Abraham Lincoln statue, an ironic yet fitting backdrop for senior quarterback Jack Coan to deliver a condemnation of a segregated campus.

Coan, a white student, told a crowd of over 500 people that he almost never sees Black students outside the football team’s locker room. At the same protest, basketball player Samad Qawi announced demands for an annual $2 million fund to recruit and support students of color.

Black student athletes, at UW-Madison and beyond, have long demanded more seats at the table within a college athletics system that uniquely depends on them for success and survival. But even at a university with a long tradition of student activism, student athletes leading protesters across campus was a “demonstration of solidarity that we’ve never seen before,” said associate athletic director Mike Jackson in an interview with NBC15 News at the protest.

That activism was amplified this summer following national protests against police violence and the university’s pandemic reopening plan, which opponents have criticized as a racial justice issue. In June, two former track-and-field athletes sent a letter to the Athletic Board with a list of suggestions to address racism. Starting this year, athletic uniforms will display the UW-Madison crest, with a black “W” replacing the white one, in solidarity with underrepresented students.

“One thing you see right now is that the student athletes themselves see they have a voice that they haven’t necessarily in recent years,” said Andrew Maraniss, who oversees Vanderbilt University’s Sports & Society Initiative. “They’re using that voice, using that power. You see how important it was to all the universities that football was played this fall: That doesn’t happen without the players.”

On the day of the September protest, UW Athletics released the Diversity & Inclusion Strategic Plan, which outlines initiatives including engagement with underrepresented alumni and an annual inclusion and engagement report. The new Equity Diversity Council, which replaced its former, 11-year-old diversity group in April, helped draft and finalize the plan. The department was unable to provide results of the initial audit.

As the university prepared to release the plan, Alex, a Black staff member who did not want their name used, was cynical. They said it was essentially the dusted-off version of an old document that was shelved years prior, following the audit.

“I think they think the diversity plan answered the students’ demands,” Alex said after its release. “They feel like they put that to bed effectively and, unless the students are willing to challenge it further, then it’s a dead issue, because it’s a student-led movement.”

Skepticism is widespread. In several interviews, current and former staff and student athletes said the university has historically displayed little concrete commitment to improving Black people’s experiences. They described a revolving door of Black staff, especially those who don’t toe the company line, and stereotyping and alienation among Black student athletes.

Jackson emphasized that the plan is just that: a plan. This year, the department has hired a new employee to improve hiring practices and added two more diversity and inclusion staff members. It will also begin working with a multicultural agency to improve messaging on inclusion and engagement.

“I don’t like to use the word ‘finish.’ The plan is never finished,” Jackson said. “There will always be work to do and to say that it’s done minimizes the level of work that’s needed.”

“Statistics … concerning the overrepresentation of Black male student-athletes are unlikely to surprise anyone who has watched a college football or men’s basketball game over the past 25 years,” wrote Shaun Harper, who conducted the study. “What I still find shocking is that these trends are so pervasive, yet institutional leaders, the NCAA, and athletics conference commissioners have not done more in response to them.”

Savanna Rainey said UW-Madison Athletics, now publicly addressing racism through policy, “never once made it a point” to address her firsthand encounters with it as a Badger softball player.

Born and raised in Madison, Rainey joined the team in the summer of 2018 as one of three Black players. According to NCAA data, about 2.4% of UW-Madison student athletes were Black in the 2019-2020 academic year — 19 of 801 student athletes across varsity sports, excluding football. The percentage does not include students who chose to identify as mixed or other or did not identify themselves not at all.

Rainey knew she would be entering a predominantly white institution, but she also thought she knew what it took to play softball at a high level. Wisconsin, where her grandfather had played baseball, was her “heart and soul.” Though Rainey adjusted quickly to workouts and classes over the summer, her first year on the team quickly became her last.

In January 2019, Rainey suffered a shoulder injury that she would later find out was a torn labrum, a common injury among softball players. Though she immediately felt it was serious, medical staff provided neither the diagnosis nor the treatment she needed. They said nothing was wrong, gave her cortisone shots to reduce the pain and offered the option of a “career-ending” surgery.

Rainey felt her body shutting down and opted to redshirt, staying eligible on the team without participating in an official capacity. She became a bullpen catcher for the remainder of her freshman season, a decision that she said displeased her coaches.

“I never complained and was in an amount of pain you never would have known,” Rainey said. “Coaches never asked how I was doing, never cared … No one knows our bodies like we do, but it was just like they doubted me being hurt or something wrong with me.”

The athletic department declined to comment on any specifics about Rainey’s experience.

In June 2019, then-senior associate athletic director Terry Gawlik and softball coach Yvette Healy removed Rainey from the roster, an announcement that — despite months of a tense relationship — caught Rainey off guard. In the meantime, she had developed close relationships with two Black staff members whom she wanted to bring into the meeting as diversity and inclusion representatives, but she was shut down. So was her request to attend with her parents.

Gawlik and Healy told Rainey she had pushed the team in “a different direction from what they wanted,” she said. Teammates confirmed this narrative, saying they heard from coaches that her negative attitude was “not good for the team’s culture.”

“It was so demeaning, so rude. I felt so belittled and small,” Rainey said. “I felt like the world was ending. It didn’t make any sense to me whatsoever.”

Rainey lost access to her academic advisor, learning specialist and psychologist, who she said worked hard to resist the department’s decision and continue meeting with Rainey.

“White girls got the treatment that they needed,” Rainey said. “All they had to do was say, ‘We don’t know what’s going on with your arm’ ... The treatment is so much different from, obviously, a white athlete compared to a Black athlete, but when you even put gender into that, too, it’s like night and day.”

It was not until September 2019 that Rainey received shoulder surgery at a Chicago hospital. During the transfer process, she filed a cease and desist with UW-Madison, out of fear that similar comments could make their way to potential future coaches.

She is now at Howard University, a historically black college. Though she has only participated in virtual workouts with her team at Howard, Rainey said communication has felt much more welcoming, and she is happy to be surrounded by women who look and talk like her.

“It’s a pretty amazing thing … I can literally talk to (my coach at Howard) about everything and feel comfortable knowing that would stay between us,” Rainey said. “That’s the difference between having a Black coach and having a white coach.”

Rainey may be one of a select few athletes who gave up on UW-Madison altogether, but multiple former athletes said the temptation is widespread. According to Harper’s 2016 report, Black athletes graduated from UW-Madison at a rate of 47%, compared to 71% for all athletes and 83% for all students, a disparity tied for the second worst among Big Ten schools.

Out of 101 coaches across UW-Madison’s 24 sports last year, nine were Black, according to the NCAA data. Two of its current 25 Athletic Board members are Black.

UW-Madison did not provide demographic numbers of athletic department staff upon request, saying the department is navigating personnel decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty said in an email that there are no records of staff and coach retention rates in recent years.

“We have a robust support system for student-athletes that includes academic support, career and leadership guidance, physical and mental well-being, inclusion and engagement staff and community service opportunities,” Doherty said. “We are committed to a positive experience for all of our student-athletes.”

One of Rainey’s Black softball teammates at Wisconsin was Tyra Turner, a UW-Madison student representative on the Big Ten’s new Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced the initiative in June, saying it would foster “transparent and much-needed dialogue regarding meaningful issues that have impacted race relations for many years.” The group has met about twice monthly, Jackson said.

After initial feedback that UW-Madison’s representation on the coalition was “very limited,” which Jackson attributed to miscommunication about roster size from the Big Ten, he said the university was able to include more people. The group now has nine members, including Jackson, Chancellor Rebecca Blank and athletic director Barry Alvarez. Three of the school’s representatives are Black, including Turner, who has quit softball to join the track and field team.

To some critics, the coalition is a reflection of longstanding issues within the athletic department. Some sources expressed doubt about it’s members, saying they do not reflect a genuine commitment to racial justice efforts in the past.

When an informal poll asked Black staff whether they had been approached about joining the coalition, the answer was a resounding no.

“We were like, ‘Wait a minute, we missed a huge opportunity here,’” Alex said. “It was an insult … They value our presence when there are Black kids on campus and they have to show us around, but when it’s boardroom level conversations, we don’t get invited to those meetings.”

In response, Jackson said he cannot “respond to anonymity,” but that no one has individually reached out to him about participating. He added that, while recruiting members for the coalition and the department’s Equity Diversity Council, administrators hoped to include people from a range of areas to avoid redundancy.

“Everyone will always want to question why weren’t they involved,” Jackson said. “But it’s my responsibility to make sure that we have individuals in the room that actually care about wanting to be part of the solution.”

Staff and students said Black staff who propose new ideas to support Black students are frequently “pushed out” by the department. In one program designed to help student athletes find careers outside sports, the department went through three Black staff members in six years before ending it.

Casey, a Black former staff member who did not want their name used, resisted the idea that they were pushed out and said leaving was a personal choice, not a professional one. But multiple sources agreed that staff members more willing to resist tradition and push for change will leave sooner: “Everything goes back to Barry and tradition,” Casey said. Sources characterized Alvarez as a hands-off authority figure with minimal engagement in racial justice issues.

“You can say you support your coaches, but if you knew the real story, you wouldn’t,” Rainey said. “This starts off with Barry Alvarez ... If I’m Barry, I'm going to sit down and actually listen to what people have to say.”

Casey, who has since left college athletics, said it became clear that sports were driven by metrics and high-performing athletes received stronger support. Kendall, another Black former staff member who did not want their name used, said Black student athletes have been required to participate in programming that other athletes were not. They are often discouraged from majoring in challenging subjects that might prevent them from staying eligible or get in the way of training, a trend Victoria Jackson, sports historian at Arizona State University, said is inevitable when they are viewed as entertainment for “real students.”

Staff who push back are silenced, multiple sources said.

“(It’s) how they would treat athletes of color: ‘People like you don’t go into this profession,’ or ‘People like you don’t have this degree,’” Kendall said. “They never saw opportunities to enhance people … You’re going to shut up and be quiet and get a degree or you’re outcast.”

Alvarez said in an email response that he is committed to a “safe and inclusive” environment for all athletes, coaches and staff.

“Much of that work has been under way for years. And there is always more to do,” Alvarez said. “I work in college athletics and have helped build the Wisconsin athletic department because I want to help young people grow and mature, through athletic competition, into productive members of society.”

Individual coaches and staff can be pivotal in shaping Black student athletes’ experiences, but they can only do so much. Looking back on her experience, Rainey said she “didn’t get the help I wanted or thought I deserved,” even from the two staff members she trusted most.

“I thought I could talk to them about anything … but they couldn’t help with this or they had to save their jobs,” Rainey said. “They were in a hard position. They didn’t fight for me.”

Former and current athletes on the softball and track and field teams said informal reports of racist incidents almost always went ignored by staff or coaches. They described the process as a bureaucratic dead end with few reliable allies.

Jordan, a former Black student athlete who did not want their real name used, can count on one hand the number of Black people on their team for four years — no more than one other athlete each year. Growing up in Florida, Jordan was always one of a few Black athletes on their teams, but before coming to Madison, they had never been anyone’s “first Black friend.”

“In Wisconsin, I was the first Black person they would have decent conversations with,” Jordan said. “I knew there would be more white people than I’m used to, but I was shocked how ignorant — not just administration, but student athletes — when it came to educating themselves on diversity and being empathetic to student athletes of color.”

At first, the microaggressions were a culture shock. Eventually, they became “cultural things” Jordan simply learned to avoid. At UW-Madison, the standard response to a problem is that there is no problem, or at least that it’s improving, and student athletes quickly learn not to bite the hand that feeds you, two former student athletes said.

When Jordan asked for the opportunity to play something other than country music in the weight room, a teammate responded, “Sorry, we don’t listen to ghetto music.” (The trainers present did not intervene.) Other teammates said Black athletes had the advantage of being “bone-legged.” A prospective transfer student asked Jordan’s roommates what it was like to live with a Black person. As late as senior year, Jordan had to confront teammates about using the N-word.

Doherty said student athletes can voice concerns or complaints to administration through a formal process, which they are made aware of at the beginning of each school year.

When Black students are disproportionately brought to a university as athletes, it spills over to the entire Black experience on campus, Victoria Jackson said. Black non-athletes at large, predominantly white campuses like UW-Madison often share anecdotes of being asked what sport they play or, as a follow-up, why they don’t play sports, she said.

“The local story illustrates national trends,” Victoria Jackson said. “I see college sports as a technicolor illustration of educational and residential desegregation in the United States, another institution contributing to the undervaluing of Black lives.”

When asked whether they ever considered leaving, Jordan did not hesitate to say yes. Ebony McClendon, a former track and field sprinter who graduated last year, also said she could have tried to transfer, but she ended up staying because her event coach was “like a dad” to her.

When her coach was given more freedom to recruit, McClendon said she didn’t just hear a commitment to recruiting more Black athletes. She started to notice results. But, she said athletes are still undergoing the same experiences she did six years ago.

“I’m telling (athletes) now, you have a lot different experiences than I did … You see people, maybe not a whole lot, but people who are Black,” McClendon said. But, she added, “at the end of the day, there still aren’t enough Black people and athletes on campus. I still don’t see enough Black faces.”

The Diversity & Inclusion Strategic Plan has developed a fund to develop student support services, such as career development. It also implemented new diversity training, both optional and mandatory, for athletes, staff, coaches and administrators. The department plans to enhance recruitment by using third-party hiring technology and delaying job postings to attract previously underrepresented demographics.

“It’s about infrastructure, in order to ensure you don’t have to rely on a single individual or set of individuals,” Jackson said. Retention concerns are top of mind for student athletes, too: “It’s one thing to recruit talent here, but what’s more important is … to ensure the talent that we develop here within Athletics has a best path forward as they transition out into their career.”

But to Banke Oginni, the plan Jackson refers to as “a working document” is just another vague statement. Oginni, one of two track and field alumni who penned the anti-racism letter to the Athletic Board in June, stopped hearing from Alvarez after one response. She questioned why the new diversity plan included no tangible metrics or deadlines.

It is not policy statements, but individual connections that keep Oginni cautiously optimistic — if not about the entire department, at least about track and field. When the letter went public, Oginni received supportive phone calls from her former coaches and staff in a way that she said felt both structurally and personally hopeful.

“It was really nice to see that change and them unlearning,” Oginni said. “Track is doing the work to fix things, and that’s very nice to see, but not all teams are like that, so I’m nervous to see if this is a surface-level value.”

In September, Blank spoke to the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in support of a federal law that would allow student athletes to earn income from their name, image and likeness. She highlighted the revenue model for athletics at UW-Madison and most large universities: Football and men’s basketball financially support the other sports.

“We aren’t sponsoring college sports because of its potential to make money,” Blank said.

The implication, then, is that Black male athletes disproportionately produce revenue to fund sports attracting wealthier, white athletes, such as golf, tennis and hockey, Victoria Jackson said. 33 out of 117 football players were Black last year, according to the NCAA data.

And while Blank is right that the university may not be in the business of making money, it is in the business of spending it, Jackson said. With college sports going from a $4 billion to $14 billion industry in the past 15 years, football and basketball coaches have become the highest-paid public employees in 40 states including in Wisconsin, while Black student athletes graduate at disproportionately lower rates.

Oginni quote “Track is doing the work to fix things, and that’s very nice to see, but not all teams are like that, so I’m nervous to see if this is a surface-level value.” -Banke Oginni, former UW track and field athlete

As athletic departments continue to grow, Jackson said it is clear that “we’ve lost our way,” urging universities to return to more sustainable, scholastic sports.

They must see student athletes as students first and athletes second, Jackson said. She added that they can improve mentorship for career paths within athletics, support financial distribution of wealth and put more scholarship dollars toward educational opportunities. Above all, she said athletic departments are finally realizing “athletes shouldn’t have to do the work” of creating change, as they have been for decades.

“We see the world-class facilities, all the bells and whistles, the administrative bloating, the coaching staff bloating and then the salary acceleration,” Jackson said. “We shouldn’t see perpetual growth as good. There needs to be a scaling back.”

Kendall left the school after two years. Their “do it for the kids” attitude deflated each time they tried to stand up for a student or their concerns went ignored in an end-of-year report or meeting. Once, a supervisor filed a complaint that Kendall was undermining them for refusing to move a student athlete into a major they didn’t want.

Black staff said they regularly found themselves doing jobs that were not what they signed up for. Alex, the anonymous current staff member, said they are unable to conduct the responsibilities initially promised in the interview hiring process, constantly feeling stripped of authority.

Until UW Athletics puts their money where their mouth is, or sees a clearing house in leadership, multiple sources said they are wary about substantive change. The most urgent question, one said, is “Why now?”

“You can’t air a different viewpoint and stand firm on it or have a voice,” Alex said. “‘Different’ was the platform I was hired on, but when I got the role, it was ‘Do what we’ve always done.’ Because when I did different, it was frowned upon.”

