Without a school building Schools of Hope adapt its community tutoring program online

“We know that the services that we provide, not just through Schools of Hope but in general, we really couldn’t shut down during these times because these families are going to need us more now than they needed us before,” Anthony said.

As online learning began to roll out in school districts across the state, learning team members at Urban League began to reengage with the students who were participating in the program prior to the shutdown, online. Learning support staff with Schools of Hope worked to make sure their students had access to internet service and knew how to connect to their classes digitally.

Once distance-learning and support for those students was squared away, the next problem the Urban League tackled was how to provide social and emotional support to students who were struggling with the transition.

Leading into the summer, Anthony said he became concerned with students losing their initiative for school, so the Urban League developed an online platform for their Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) Camp and offered a 21st Century Careers program — a paid internship and experiential learning program. Nearly 70 students took part between both programs.