With vaccinations on the rise, UW opens online portal with eligibility status, appointments

Members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison community can now check their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility status and make appointments through an online portal, instead of waiting to receive an email invitation.
Students and employees are now able log into their MyUHS accounts to access eligibility information and schedule appointments, according to a press release. Until Monday, University Health Services had directly emailed people who became eligible for the vaccine, and university administrators urged people to wait for this communication instead of initiating contact to ask about eligibility.
All non-student employees working in person can make appointments beginning this week, and graduate and undergraduate employees who work in person will be eligible March 22. Eligible individuals can choose between making an appointment at UHS, which offers the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and at SSM Health, which offers the one-dose Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccine.
With the number of eligible employees exceeding supply of the vaccine, it may not be possible to schedule an immediate appointment. Vaccination sites nationwide receive weekly, often unpredictable supplies that may not meet demand, but the university urged employees to continue checking for availability the next week or at SSM.
Other UW-Madison groups that are already eligible include employees who are 65 and older, in direct patient care roles or exposed to the virus, police, childcare or custodial staff and Housing and Dining staff age 45 and older. Anyone who works with or teaches students in person is also eligible.
UHS has administered over 10,000 shots, including first and second doses, since it began providing the vaccine Jan. 5, according to the release. Over 2 million shots have been administered in Wisconsin as of Tuesday.
About 2 million more people in Wisconsin will become eligible March 29, when the state will begin including those with chronic health issues that increase risk of death or illness from COVID-19. This will be the largest group yet and make the majority of Wisconsin’s adult population eligible.