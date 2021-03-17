With vaccinations on the rise, UW opens online portal with eligibility status, appointments

Members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison community can now check their COVID-19 vaccine eligibility status and make appointments through an online portal, instead of waiting to receive an email invitation.

Students and employees are now able log into their MyUHS accounts to access eligibility information and schedule appointments, according to a press release. Until Monday, University Health Services had directly emailed people who became eligible for the vaccine, and university administrators urged people to wait for this communication instead of initiating contact to ask about eligibility.

All non-student employees working in person can make appointments beginning this week, and graduate and undergraduate employees who work in person will be eligible March 22. Eligible individuals can choose between making an appointment at UHS, which offers the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and at SSM Health, which offers the one-dose Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccine.