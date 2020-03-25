With students gone and commencement canceled, Madison restaurants, hotels face

“We are deeply empathetic to how this is affecting people who work in the local hospitality industry and other industries,” Archer said in an email. “These are very, very hard times and our industry is being devastated. We all hope that we can move forward and rebound as soon as it is possible to do so.”

For now, Garcia Hall said, she doesn’t even have her sights set out as far as May: As the landscape continues to evolve relentlessly, Food Fight is taking it day by day. Its biggest priorities are to “give people some jobs, maintain health insurance for employees and help the public,” she said.

For the vast majority of its employees, who are furloughed or working reduced hours, it is sharing every opportunity available to work extra hours at any of its restaurant locations. It is guiding restaurants through transitions into online delivery and pickup services, as well as delivering individually-wrapped catered meals to urgent care locations and homeless populations.

“It’s kind of like budgets are out the window right now,” Garcia Hall said. “We’re going to make it through this. We hope as many independent operators can as possible. It’s one of the richest parts of Madison’s culture, and we are fortunate to be a part of it.”

