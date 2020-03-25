With students gone and commencement canceled, Madison restaurants, hotels face

The University of Wisconsin-Madison canceled commencement Monday, extending the COVID-19 pandemic’s local economic fallout well into May, at the earliest.
Instead of the traditional ceremony that brings over 40,000 people, including about 7,000 graduates, to Camp Randall Stadium each spring, members of the class of 2020 will be watching their graduation ceremonies on the internet on May 8 and 9. Chancellor Rebecca Blank said that though the university “held out on this decision as long as possible,” all graduation-related events will not go forward, following federal and state regulations to cancel large group gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Of all the decisions we’ve had to make in this extraordinary time, this one has been the most heartbreaking for me,” Blank said. “There is no better event at UW than commencement when we award degrees and celebrate the completion of school for our graduates.”
As seniors celebrate from home, Madison, like college towns across the nation, will lose out on the bustle of graduates and families who flood hotels and restaurants each May. The announcement is just one final blow to the industries already adjusting to revenue loss, staff layoffs and event cancellations as Gov. Tony Evers ordered bars and restaurants to shut down all in-house services and called on all Wisconsin citizens to stay home.
While commencement is thankfully far out enough that the Food Fight Restaurant Group has not yet ordered products to prepare, the “landscape is changing continually by the moment,” said director of hospitality Elizabeth Garcia Hall. The group manages over 1,000 employees across 21 operations, from breakfast favorites like Monty's Blue Plate Diner and Bassett Street Brunch Club to on-campus coffee shops and a downtown steakhouse.
“Obviously it’s a financial loss not to have all those people in town for hotels and restaurants, and that’s the new normal,” said Garcia Hall said. “It’s as if commencement for everyone has been cancelled since last week, day after day after day.”
In the meantime, the economic fallout of an already-empty campus is twofold, said Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. Last week, UW-Madison suspended all in-person classes through the end of the semester, which began online instruction Monday following the regularly-scheduled spring break.
The students who have left Madison for the school year represent not just a sizable customer base, but also an essential part of the workforce that keeps operators running, Hillmer said.
“You’re going to have less sales and you have less people available to work, so it’s a double whammy,” Hillmer said. “It’s really unclear. That’s what our operators, literally overnight, are having to figure out and navigate.”
The association oversees 1,500 member restaurants, about 75% of which Hillmer categorized as independently owned, that have quickly pivoted into “emergency crisis mode."
When restaurants, which already operate on slim profit margins, fall short with traditional in-house dining, Hillmer said they rely on alternate revenue streams, such as catering and large events. Now, even those options are being taken away.
“That’s why this is such an exacerbated hit on them,” Hillmer said. “Because we don’t have an end in sight, it makes it even worse, because we have no way to say this is only for two weeks, four weeks, two months. We can’t plan because it’s so unknown.”
Preventative cancellations for public health, including commencement, are also having a “tremendous impact” on the lodging industry, said Deb Archer, president and CEO of Destination Madison, the city’s convention and visitors bureau.
“We are deeply empathetic to how this is affecting people who work in the local hospitality industry and other industries,” Archer said in an email. “These are very, very hard times and our industry is being devastated. We all hope that we can move forward and rebound as soon as it is possible to do so.”
For now, Garcia Hall said, she doesn’t even have her sights set out as far as May: As the landscape continues to evolve relentlessly, Food Fight is taking it day by day. Its biggest priorities are to “give people some jobs, maintain health insurance for employees and help the public,” she said.
For the vast majority of its employees, who are furloughed or working reduced hours, it is sharing every opportunity available to work extra hours at any of its restaurant locations. It is guiding restaurants through transitions into online delivery and pickup services, as well as delivering individually-wrapped catered meals to urgent care locations and homeless populations.
“It’s kind of like budgets are out the window right now,” Garcia Hall said. “We’re going to make it through this. We hope as many independent operators can as possible. It’s one of the richest parts of Madison’s culture, and we are fortunate to be a part of it.”
