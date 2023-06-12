For the first time since Gov. Tony Evers took office in 2019, all 10 appointees on the Wisconsin Technical College System board are his nominees, as the last vacancy was filled Monday.

Leslie Svacina, of Deer Park in St. Croix County, will serve out the remainder of the current farmer seat term, which ends in 2027.

The last of former Gov. Scott Walker's appointees had their six-year terms expire in May. But the farmer-designated seat has been empty, as the former seat holder, Viroqua-area farmer Paul Buhr, resigned in January to serve on the Department of Natural Resources' board.

Svacina, a meat goat and sheep farmer and former director of a state agricultural education organization, is the fifth person to be appointed to the technical colleges board in two months. In May, Evers nominated three new board members and reappointed another.

Evers said in a statement that Svacina will bring her knowledge as both an educator and a business owner.

“Our technical college system plays a critically important role in our higher education system and in building the workforce we need to maintain our state’s economic momentum and growth, especially in our agricultural industries,” he said. "I look forward to continuing our work together to bolster the state’s agricultural industries and workforce and local economies.”

The technical school board has 13 members, including six public members and four others with specific qualifications — being an employer, an employee, a student or a farmer — as well as ex-officio members from the UW Board of Regents, the state superintendent and the state Department of Workforce Development secretary.

The farmer term last expired in 2021, but Buhr could not take the seat as he remained unconfirmed by the state Senate and Walker appointee Becky Levzow stayed in the seat for an additional 20 months. The Senate confirmed five members in April who had been holdovers since 2021.

