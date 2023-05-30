Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

With the correct spelling of "bahuvrihi" and "burpee" and the correct definition of "meridian," Wisconsin's spelling bee champion Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya is on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee quarterfinals.

Wijeyakulasuriya was among 121 of 231 spellers Tuesday who advanced through two rounds of spelling and a round of definitions during the preliminaries competition. Wijeyakulasuriya, 12, of Middleton, won the Badger State Spelling Bee in March and has been Madison's All-City Spelling Bee winner the past two years. The Wisconsin State Journal sponsors both spelling bees.

This is Wijeyakulasuriya's second trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He last competed as a third grader, when he placed 51st. The Blessed Sacrament School seventh grader told the State Journal earlier this month he hoped to place higher than the last time he competed.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee runs through Thursday in National Harbor, Maryland, south of Washington, D.C. The champion will receive $50,000 and the Scripps Cup, the official trophy of the bee. On Wednesday and Thursday, semifinals and finals will air on the ION television network starting at 7 p.m. Central time.

