How Wisconsin contestants have fared in prior competitions

2022: Maya Jean Jadhav, 13, of Fitchburg, was eliminated as a quarterfinalist.

2021: Maya Jean Jadhav, 12, of Fitchburg, tied for 12th as a semi-finalist; Immanuel Goveas, 14, of Menomonee Falls, and Ty Blacker, 14, of Baraboo, were eliminated as quarterfinalists.

2020: No national spelling bee held

2019: Maya Jean Jadhav, 10, of Fitchburg, tied for 41st as a finalist as one of eight competitors from Wisconsin.

2018: All eight Wisconsin competitors were eliminated during the preliminaries round.

2017: All three Wisconsin competitors were eliminated during the preliminaries round.

2016: All three Wisconsin competitors were eliminated during the quarterfinalist or semifinalist rounds.

2015: All three Wisconsin competitors were eliminated during the preliminaries round.

2013: Aisha Khan, 12, of Madison, was eliminated in the preliminaries round.