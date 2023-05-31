Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Middleton speller Aiden Wijeyakulasuriya is inching closer to his goal of placing higher at the Scripps National Spelling Bee than his last time there, as one of 56 spellers who advanced through the fifth round during the quarterfinals Wednesday.

In the fourth round, Aiden correctly spelled "glomerulonephritis," which refers to inflammation and damage to the area of the kidneys that filter toxins. After asking several questions about the word's origin and pronunciation, Aiden confidently plunged right in and spelled the word directly, without hesitation. And in the fifth round, Aiden correctly defined "forswear," defining it as "renounce it earnestly."

The fourth round of competition knocked out more than a third of the 121 contestants who advanced out of Tuesday's preliminaries. Another 17 were eliminated during the fifth round.

Aiden sailed out of the preliminary rounds Tuesday by correctly spelling "bahuvrihi" and "burpee," and defining meridian. The preliminaries started with 231 students from around the United States, the Bahamas, Canada and Ghana.

Aiden, 12, won the Badger State Spelling Bee in March and has been Madison’s All-City Spelling Bee winner the past two years. The Wisconsin State Journal sponsors both spelling bees.

This is Aiden's second trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He last competed as a third grader, when he placed 51st. The Blessed Sacrament School seventh grader told the State Journal earlier this month he hoped to place higher than the last time he competed.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee runs through Thursday in National Harbor, Maryland, south of Washington, D.C. The champion will receive $50,000 and the Scripps Cup, the official trophy of the bee. On Wednesday and Thursday, semifinals and finals will air on the ION television network starting at 7 p.m. Central time.