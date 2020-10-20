Wisconsin schools ‘whipsawing’ as COVID-19 hits rural districts

According to the Department of Public Instruction survey, most, if not all, Wisconsin districts are offering virtual instruction for students and families who choose it. That means many teachers need to tend to both students sitting in their classes and those learning from home.

“Speaking as a parent and as a school board member, it creates a very high burden on our staff,” Elliot said.

In La Farge, Lund mixes the virtual students with her live classes. At the beginning of the period, she beams the virtual students up on the digital chalkboard, “Brady Bunch” style, and lets them say “hey” to their classmates before moving to that day’s lesson. She then shares her computer screen both to the board and with the students working from home on their laptops or tablets, so everyone can see her slides and hear her lecture.

An early attempt at breaking into smaller work groups was unsuccessful due to gaps in the technology, she said.

“We lived and learned and we don’t do groups like that anymore,” Lund said. “There have been some technological errors and mistakes and learning lessons that we’re working our way through.”