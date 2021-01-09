Wisconsin professors join thousands of political scientists calling for Trump's removal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shah first heard about the letter from his friend Brendan Nyhan, a professor at Dartmouth College who studies misinformation. He said the list of signatories spans the ideological spectrum of political science and is indicative of the weight of Wednesday’s events.

“There are very conservative people from very conservative institutions; there are very liberal people from very liberal institutions. There are deeply qualitative and interpretative people; there are deeply empirical and positivist individuals,” Shah said. “These are people who would rarely take a position, most surely not one regarding a standing president. This is an outrageous moment. This is a moment that calls for outrage.”

It is “very, very unlikely” that the 25th Amendment will be invoked to remove Trump from power, Shah said. The act would require Pence and the majority of the Cabinet to agree the president is unfit for office. According to reports, Pence already said he opposes the move.