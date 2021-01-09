Wisconsin professors join thousands of political scientists calling for Trump's removal

More than 2,000 political scientists and counting, including 21 in Wisconsin, have signed an open letter calling on President Donald Trump’s removal from office after pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The siege delayed the official certification of the presidential election and left five people dead. The letter calls on Congress, Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump, who has yet to concede the election, from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.
“Our profession seeks to understand politics, not engage in it, but we share a commitment to democratic values,” the letter says. “The President’s actions show he is unwilling or unable to fulfill his oath to protect and defend the Constitution. He should be removed from office immediately before further violence takes place or further damage is done to our democracy.”
Some Republican members of Congress from Wisconsin condemned the mob and the president, while others joined objections to the counting of votes. Journalism professor Dhavan Shah, one of seven University of Wisconsin-Madison professors who signed the letter, called the events “appalling to anyone of conscience on any side of the political aisle.”
Shah first heard about the letter from his friend Brendan Nyhan, a professor at Dartmouth College who studies misinformation. He said the list of signatories spans the ideological spectrum of political science and is indicative of the weight of Wednesday’s events.
“There are very conservative people from very conservative institutions; there are very liberal people from very liberal institutions. There are deeply qualitative and interpretative people; there are deeply empirical and positivist individuals,” Shah said. “These are people who would rarely take a position, most surely not one regarding a standing president. This is an outrageous moment. This is a moment that calls for outrage.”
It is “very, very unlikely” that the 25th Amendment will be invoked to remove Trump from power, Shah said. The act would require Pence and the majority of the Cabinet to agree the president is unfit for office. According to reports, Pence already said he opposes the move.
Impeaching Trump for the second time may also be unlikely, but the evidence that Trump encouraged the insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday is “hard to ignore,” Shah said. He added that he sees representatives drawing up articles of impeachment and even discussing the 25th as inherently symbolic gestures.
Impeachment would have tangible, long-term effects, such as preventing another Trump campaign or merely setting precedent for future presidential behavior. However, Herrera said the immediate concern of national security feels most urgent.
“We now are in a situation where it’s not hypothetical, where we can say the U.S. did not have a peaceful transfer of power between presidents,” Herrera said. “Five people have died and the president’s role in inciting that violence is really serious and, among other things, disqualifies him from being president.”