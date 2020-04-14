Wisconsin launches 'emergency internet' Wi-Fi finder

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin officials have launched an “emergency internet” tool to help people find free broadband service during the coronavirus health emergency.

The tool, available at maps.psc.wi.gov/apps/PublicWiFiLocations, is accessible by smartphone and points users to nearly 450 identified open Wi-Fi connections, many of which are in schools, libraries or other public buildings that are physically closed.

It was developed by the State Broadband Office and the Department of Public Instruction, which said many students lack access at a time when schools are relying on the internet to deliver lessons.

“Equitable access to broadband internet is crucial for children to succeed in education,” said Carolyn Stanford Taylor, state superintendent of public instruction. “The digital divide is even more apparent during this health emergency.”

The map includes network names and passwords, if required, as well as details on signal strength, range and the best place to connect.