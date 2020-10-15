Wisconsin DPI records a 3% drop in public school enrollment amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Thursday a 3% drop in enrollment in public schools across the state for the 2020-2021 school year.
The department recorded a 0.4% drop in student enrollment between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. The drop in public school district enrollment for 2020-2021 is 25,232 students, totaling 818,922 students attending school districts statewide.
It could affect how much state money goes to districts, which are already in a financial pinch because of the extra costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic, such as more laptops and internet hotspots for students and cleaning supplies.
Some state aids to districts are doled out on a per pupil basis, while other state funding is based on a three-year, rolling enrollment average.
In Madison, which lost more than 1,000 students this year, the change seems to have put the district in a more financially favorable position for state general aid — also known as equalization aid.
In July, the district was estimated to lose $5.5 million in equalization aid, which at a 15% drop is the state maximum for how much a district can lose in a year. But in new funding numbers DPI released Thursday, Madison is now in line for a $1.7 million increase in equalization aid.
In the past school five years, public school enrollment in Wisconsin as a whole has dropped between 4,000 and 2,000 students each year, or a decline of less than half a percentage point annually.
Across the state, only 72 of the 421 school districts saw a year-over-year increase in enrollment. The McFarland School District, which hosts several online charter schools, posted the largest raw growth by adding 1,021 students to its headcount, or an increase of 20%.
Madison Public Schools recorded a 3.7% decrease, Janesville School District recorded a 4.4% decrease and Middleton-Cross Plains District recorded roughly a 2.6% decrease in enrollment for the school year.
This story will be updated.
