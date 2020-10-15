Wisconsin DPI records a 3% drop in public school enrollment amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Thursday a 3% drop in enrollment in public schools across the state for the 2020-2021 school year.

The department recorded a 0.4% drop in student enrollment between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years. The drop in public school district enrollment for 2020-2021 is 25,232 students, totaling 818,922 students attending school districts statewide.

It could affect how much state money goes to districts, which are already in a financial pinch because of the extra costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic, such as more laptops and internet hotspots for students and cleaning supplies.

Some state aids to districts are doled out on a per pupil basis, while other state funding is based on a three-year, rolling enrollment average.

In Madison, which lost more than 1,000 students this year, the change seems to have put the district in a more financially favorable position for state general aid — also known as equalization aid.

In July, the district was estimated to lose $5.5 million in equalization aid, which at a 15% drop is the state maximum for how much a district can lose in a year. But in new funding numbers DPI released Thursday, Madison is now in line for a $1.7 million increase in equalization aid.