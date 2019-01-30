The conservative organization Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty released a report Tuesday that details ways the group believes Wisconsin's K-12 education system should be changed.
The policy report is based on two years worth of interviews with education advocates and school leaders, according to a news release from WILL.
The report calls on the state to provide incentives for high-performing public charter and private schools to expand and allow the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program to grow, among other changes.
"Wisconsin is no longer a leader in education reform and we cannot accept the status quo any longer," the policy study's authors CJ Sfazier and Libby Sobic wrote in the report's conclusion. "Despite per pupil spending that is more than half of our state peers, Wisconsin students are not meeting achievement levels, especially in the urban areas. Education reform efforts are making a difference for students and the state should help high performing schools expand so more students can access better schools."
It's unclear which parts of the expansive report will make their way through a divided state government, where Republicans hold majorities in the state Senate and Assembly, while former state superintendent Tony Evers, a Democrat, is governor.
"We think that education reform, and a lot of these ideas are bipartisan ... will get serious consideration from the Republican majorities and Gov. Evers," Szafir, WILL's executive vice president, said in an interview. "Obviously, we understand the world we operate on. Whenever you talk about giving parents more educational opportunities, that's going to turn off politicians that are more closely aligned to the teachers unions."
Szafir and Sobic cited some of the report's proposals such as course choice as possible ground for bipartisanship.
Course choice, also known as part-time open enrollment programs, allow students to take courses at other schools without having to switch schools. The report cities an example from Green Bay where public school students are able to take Mandarin language courses at Notre Dame Academy, since the course is not offered through the Green Bay School District.
"What surprised me was that we have several existing programs like course choice that are providing Wisconsin families with more educational opportunities, but because of the administrative and regulatory burden it has been more difficult for families to access those programs," said Sobic, WILL's director of education policy. "There's a lot of opportunities for the state Legislature and Gov. Evers to provide more educational opportunities across the state."
Szafir said he sees policymakers from both sides of the aisle being open to the report's call for increased school funding transparency.
Evers campaigned on increasing school funding, and said in his state of the state address that Wisconsin should return to a two-thirds reimbursement rate for local school districts. But Szafir and Sobic said that funding alone won't close achievement gaps and improve student outcomes considerably.
"We hear a lot about funding increases for public education," Szafir said. "Schools obviously need to be funded and need to be funded at an appropriate level, but we question at this point the relationship between throwing a bunch of more money at public schools and getting proportionate increases in student outcomes."
The report's authors also mentioned the possibility of creating an appeals board for charter school applications. In 2017, The state Legislature backed the creation of the University of Wisconsin Office for Educational Opportunity, which has approved several charter schools in Madison and is currently reviewing another.
"When we thought about it, we asked, 'How do we create another path for authorization without there being too many authorizers?'" Sobic said. "For example, if you got rejected from the school district in Madison, there would be another option to appeal that rejection, which would create this balance of less regulatory burden and some sort of accountability."
The report also calls for private schools and charter schools to receive the same amount of reimbursement per student as traditional public schools.
"Such funding disparities make it difficult for private schools in a parental choice program to compete for teachers, who are often paid significantly less than they would in the public school system," the report said.
Szafir and Sobic said they're hopeful these recommendations will find their way into discussions at the state Capitol.
"What has stood out to me is that a lot of the changes that (high-performing private schools in the choice programs) want are not major," Szafir said. "It's not going out there and creating a new voucher program. Some of this is just regulatory reforms ... sometimes in the education debate we focus on our differences, but what this report lays out is what we think are ideas for the Legislature and Gov. Evers can work (on) together."