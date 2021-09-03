Who are you calling a Karen? New ethnic label on enrollment form prompting double-takes

Similar drop-down menus appear for "Hispanic or Latino," "American Indian or Alaska Native" and "Black or African American" (but not "White" or "Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander").

A screen shot of the page showing the Asian options caused a small stir when someone posted it to Facebook on Tuesday.

"I tried working behind the scenes to remedy this," wrote Angela Jenkins, a former Madison City Council candidate. "I checked today and it has not been resolved. This is not acceptable. Where is the quality check and more importantly, who approved this?"

Subsequent comments expressed surprise or asked for more context. But several also correctly noted that Karen is an ethnic group.

School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen also chimed in, saying she had been trying to get the matter fixed for days by having a memo sent explaining Karen is an ethnic group. She did not say to whom the memo would be sent.

Jenkins and Vander Meulen did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but in her comments on the post, Vander Meulen said the district was checking with the state Department of Public Instruction "to see if this group needs their own check box on our registration form as we would like to move them to 'Other.'"