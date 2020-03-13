What to know about voting if you're a UW-Madison student

With in-person classes suspended through at least April 10, University of Wisconsin-Madison students have plenty of logistical challenges to tackle to continue their studies over the next month.
But while preparing to leave campus, it’s important for students to take a moment to confirm they're ready to vote in the April 7 primary. Most important: Are they registered to vote, and do they have a valid form of photo ID to present at the polls?
As Chancellor Rebecca Blank said this week, “I would hope that any of our students will be involved in their civic duty of voting.”
For those students looking to vote absentee, the request deadline is April 2. The deadline for in-person absentee voting is April 5, depending on municipality.
“It is possible that students will be effectively disenfranchised unless they act quickly,” said political science professor Barry Burden.
Here’s everything you need to know to be able to vote by April 7:
If you have already registered to vote with your campus address, and...
you have a Wisconsin driver’s license, passport or any other acceptable forms of state ID, you can use https://myvote.wi.gov/ to either request an absentee ballot to be sent to your home address or change your address to vote in person there.
you do not have an acceptable form of state ID, you can still use https://myvote.wi.gov/ to request an absentee ballot to be sent to your home address or change your address to vote in person there. However, you should stop by the WisCard office to receive a valid voter ID, which you will need in person at the polls or to submit with your absentee ballot request.
If you have not yet registered to vote, voter registration closes Wednesday, March 18. You can choose to vote absentee with your on-campus voting address or in person at your permanent home address.
If you have a Wisconsin driver’s license, passport or any other acceptable forms of state ID, you can use https://myvote.wi.gov/ to register online at either address.
If you do not have an acceptable form of state ID, you can use https://myvote.wi.gov/ to begin your voter registration, but you will have to print out your application and mail or deliver it to your clerk’s office with an acceptable proof of address. You should stop by the WisCard office to receive a valid voter ID, which you will need in person at the polls or to submit with your absentee ballot request.
On-campus polling locations offer same-day registration and same-day ID printing. If you are remaining in the area during the university's extended break, in-person absentee voting is available at the following times and locations:
Sunday, March 29
Union South and Memorial Union from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3
Union South and Memorial Union from 2 to 6 p.m.
Student Activity Center and Health Sciences Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.