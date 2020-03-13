What to know about voting if you're a UW-Madison student

If you have a Wisconsin driver’s license, passport or any other acceptable forms of state ID , you can use https://myvote.wi.gov/ to register online at either address.

If you do not have an acceptable form of state ID, you can use https://myvote.wi.gov/ to begin your voter registration, but you will have to print out your application and mail or deliver it to your clerk’s office with an acceptable proof of address. You should stop by the WisCard office to receive a valid voter ID, which you will need in person at the polls or to submit with your absentee ballot request.