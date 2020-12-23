What did we learn? Barry Burden saw an 'amazingly nimble' UW, election system

Burden has not sat in his office chair since March, teaching one undergraduate course and one graduate workshop from his home. He did not have prior experience teaching the courses online and when his son, a college student, came home to finish his spring semester remotely, Burden appreciated the opportunity to observe a student’s perspective from the other side of the screen.

After seeing how beneficial a set class schedule was for his son, he switched much of his coursework from asynchronous, recorded content to synchronous, live lectures. Above all, he learned that “the human side” of teaching is important, even in an online environment.

“Often when we design courses as instructors, we expect them to be polished and complete and thorough … but in the online environment, what students were often craving was the human touch and seeing the personal side of the instructors,” Burden said. “Just letting human life be part of the conversation is fine. There’s going to be a fire truck going down the street sometimes during your class, and that’s ok.”