What did we learn? Barry Burden saw an 'amazingly nimble' UW, election system

On paper, 2020 wasn't very different for Barry Burden. He taught political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and conducted research for its Elections Research Center. After finishing up the fall semester, he's preparing for a month of much-needed winter break.
But on the way here, Burden watched two complex, familiar systems completely reinvent themselves. While he spent nearly a week last spring figuring out how to record slides, audio and video simultaneously for his classes, Wisconsin’s election officials struggled to hold an in-person election at the beginning of a pandemic. And while the university committed to in-person learning for the fall semester, the nation prepared for a historic election that resulted in record numbers of turnout and mail-in voting.
“Both the university and our election officials, election clerks and voters, campaigns, all had to modify what they were doing very quickly in March and April,” Burden said. “Both of them made mistakes and had significant problems early on as they stumbled through the new world. But by the fall, I was really impressed that both the election system and the university had made such substantial modifications to the way they do business so effectively.”
Burden has not sat in his office chair since March, teaching one undergraduate course and one graduate workshop from his home. He did not have prior experience teaching the courses online and when his son, a college student, came home to finish his spring semester remotely, Burden appreciated the opportunity to observe a student’s perspective from the other side of the screen.
After seeing how beneficial a set class schedule was for his son, he switched much of his coursework from asynchronous, recorded content to synchronous, live lectures. Above all, he learned that “the human side” of teaching is important, even in an online environment.
“Often when we design courses as instructors, we expect them to be polished and complete and thorough … but in the online environment, what students were often craving was the human touch and seeing the personal side of the instructors,” Burden said. “Just letting human life be part of the conversation is fine. There’s going to be a fire truck going down the street sometimes during your class, and that’s ok.”
He said the jolt was even more dramatic on the elections side, after Wisconsin chose not to delay its presidential primary. The April election resulted in significant “carnage,” Burden said. Milwaukee saw limited polling places that drew long lines, and delays processing mail-in ballots disenfranchised voters who were unable to vote in time.
“But, after the primary, as election officials began working toward November, there were massive improvements and innovations that really allowed the presidential election to come off amazingly well,” Burden said. This time around, he saw high numbers of poll workers, access to personal protective equipment and new infrastructure — such as ballot tracking systems or robust relationships with the postal service — that made mail-in voting more effective.
He anticipates increased levels of mail-in voting in future elections. More states may even transition to an “all of the above” approach like Colorado’s, where voters can choose from an array of options, including mail-in ballots, drop-off centers and boxes.
Burden has one thing to look forward to after the pandemic: After 14 years of teaching, he finally obtained a coveted parking space near his office in North Hall. Until then, he will continue preparing to teach at home, with three classes this spring that he has never taught online.
“One of the joys of working on a big residential campus like UW-Madison is actually being on that campus. It’s a beautiful place,” Burden said. “There have been so many ironies in 2020, but that’s a big one.”