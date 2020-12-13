Western Technical College bows out of hydropower project, sells $4 million dam for $80,000

SPARTA -- Less than 10 years after investing about $4 million dollars in a hydroelectric project, Western Technical College has agreed to sell the dam for $80,000, citing growing liabilities and a lack of student interest in hydropower.
In 2011, WTC paid Monroe County $1 for the Angelo dam on the La Crosse River. Built in the 1920s, the dam had not generated electricity for more than 40 years.
The college built a powerhouse and installed a 205-kilowatt generator, which it estimated would produce enough electricity to offset the energy use of the six satellite campuses.
Financed in part with $1 million in federal bonds along with a $200,000 state grant, the project garnered support Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, as well as former Sen. Herb Kohl and Rep. Ron Kind, both Democrats.
“It's in our mission to provide relevant, high-quality education that is in a sustainable and collaborative manner and changes the lives of students and grows our community," then-President Lee Rasch said in 2015, one year after the dam had resumed generating electricity.
In September, WTC notified the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it has agreed to sell the dam to ReNew Hydro Power and is seeking to transfer the 40-year license.
President Roger Stanford said the cost of insuring the dam had doubled and the college lacked the expertise to operate it effectively, while local interest in a hydroelectric training program never materialized.
“We just weren’t able to get any traction academically,” he said.
In six years the dam generated about $515,000 in revenue for the college, Stanford said.
Chris Cutts, managing partner of ReNew Hydro Power, which owns or operates eight hydroelectric dams in Wisconsin and manages several others, said he hopes the dam can still be used as a teaching tool.
“The industry is desperate for help,” he said. “Hydro is such a small, obscure, hidden industry you’ve got to pull people from several states away to fill a class.”
Stanford said the college remains committed to cutting its energy use and has invested in geothermal heat and photovoltaic solar panels.
“I’m trying to be energy conscious,” Stanford said. “This one just isn’t the same value proposition that we really expected.”
