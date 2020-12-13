Western Technical College bows out of hydropower project, sells $4 million dam for $80,000

In September, WTC notified the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it has agreed to sell the dam to ReNew Hydro Power and is seeking to transfer the 40-year license.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

President Roger Stanford said the cost of insuring the dam had doubled and the college lacked the expertise to operate it effectively, while local interest in a hydroelectric training program never materialized.

“We just weren’t able to get any traction academically,” he said.

In six years the dam generated about $515,000 in revenue for the college, Stanford said.

Chris Cutts, managing partner of ReNew Hydro Power, which owns or operates eight hydroelectric dams in Wisconsin and manages several others, said he hopes the dam can still be used as a teaching tool.

“The industry is desperate for help,” he said. “Hydro is such a small, obscure, hidden industry you’ve got to pull people from several states away to fill a class.”

Stanford said the college remains committed to cutting its energy use and has invested in geothermal heat and photovoltaic solar panels.

“I’m trying to be energy conscious,” Stanford said. “This one just isn’t the same value proposition that we really expected.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.