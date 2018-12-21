A teacher at Madison West High School who allegedly used a racial slur with a student last month will not return to the school, Principal Karen Boran said in an email to parents Friday.
"I acknowledge that there are strong emotions around this incident, and thank you for your partnership with our school community in moving forward," Boran wrote.
The incident, which took place Nov. 12, was one of four recent incidents where teachers in the Madison School District used racial slurs in the classroom. A teacher at Hamilton Middle School used the n-word with a student at the end of October and resigned a few weeks later. A substitute teacher at East High School used a racial slur in the presence of students on Nov. 9 and was later removed from the district.
Boran previously said the high school held an all-staff voluntary meeting on Nov. 19 and had support staff on hand so students could talk about the Nov. 12 incident.
On Monday, a teacher at Jefferson Middle School allegedly used the n-word in the classroom, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. WMTV reported earlier this week that the teacher emailed an apology to parents and said they would leave the school.
Last month, MMSD Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham wrote a memo to all staff addressing the incidents.
“As a school district, we must commit to being healers and protectors for the students and families we serve and ensure that our schools and classrooms are places that value, affirm and uplift our students,” Cheatham said.
Madison Teachers Inc. president Andy Waity said last month that the incidents have increased the union's focus on race and equity.
"While (the incidents) may have changed the trajectory of the work, they haven't altered our collective vision of creating positive systemic change in our public schools and our community," Waity said in an email.