Madison Metropolitan School District officials are still investigating an incident from earlier this month where a West High School teacher allegedly used a racial slur with a student, according to a Monday letter from Principal Karen Boran.
"Hate and hateful language has no place anywhere, but especially in our schools," Boran said in the letter.
The letter came hours after the Cap Times asked MMSD what the status of the investigation of the Nov. 12 incident was.
Boran said that West High School held an all-staff voluntary meeting on Nov. 19, the Monday after news of the incident was reported. The principal also said the school provided student support staff so students could talk about how they felt about the incident.
The school's Black Student Union invited students to a conversation about the incident as well, according to Boran.
Boran said a "highly-qualified" long-term substitute teacher has taken the teacher's place in the classroom as MMSD investigates the incident.
The incident is one of several in the past month where teachers used racial slurs in the classroom. A Hamilton Middle School teacher resigned after she allegedly used the n-word with a seventh grade student. A substitute teacher at East High School was dismissed earlier this month after allegedly using a racial slur in front of students.
"As a school district, we must commit to being healers and protectors for the students and families we serve and ensure that our schools and classrooms are places that value, affirm and uplift our students," Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham said in a Nov. 19 letter to staff after the incidents were reported.