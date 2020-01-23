'We put so much effort into the book': Sandburg students, families celebrate books they published on Ho-Chunk Nation

More than 80 authors and illustrators bounced around the classrooms at Sandburg Elementary School Thursday morning sharing their latest work.
Spread throughout the four 4/5 mixed-grade classrooms, four books offered the opportunity for visiting family members and school staff to learn about the Ho-Chunk Nation from the fourth- and fifth-grade students that had written and illustrated them.
Over about 10 weeks during the first semester, the students created “A Celebration of Ho-Chunk Culture,” “An Elementary School Study of Ho-Chunk History: From Old Times to Modern Times,” “Exploring the Ho-Chunk Nation” and “From Past to Present: A history of the Ho-Chunk people and the culture that prevails today.” The books were written for kindergarten and first-grade students to learn more about the Ho-Chunk, the native people who lived in Wisconsin before European settlers arrived.
Studying that culture through first-person books and visitors who shared their personal stories, the students crafted narratives and illustrations about the shared traditions, values and history of the people, voting on the best work along the way to include in the final product.
It included some tough topics, as well, like how young members of the culture were taken to boarding schools and traumatized in various ways. Teacher Chris Rago recalled some students asking why they had to learn something so sad — but also recounted how other students discussed the need to learn from mistakes of the past, so they don’t happen again.
Lauren, a student in Rago’s class, said she was “very, very happy” to see the completed books and the dozens of people who came to the celebration.
“They’re coming just to see all of our hard work and just to learn about the Ho-Chunk,” she said. “All of it is my favorite part because it’s teaching so much about every single detail about the Ho-Chunk.”
The unit, which began as a project on land, was an opportunity for students to see a more authentic history than is often taught in traditional textbooks, Rago said.
“We just hope that this work spreads within our community to let everybody know that there’s multiple sides to every story, and oftentimes not all sides are heard,” Rago said. “We really just want people to know the truth.”
Parents Sedgwick Smith and Morgan Jaimes were among the attendees Thursday morning. Smith said they were proud of their daughter, who was “very excited about the project from the start,” and happy to have her learning so much about the Ho-Chunk culture.
“Back in our day, if we wanted to know the truth about this stuff, we had to really research it ourselves,” Smith said. “We were taught the cleaned up version of history. So I thought it was very important that they are doing this project and that everyone else gets to share in the knowledge.”
Kimberly Crowley, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation who visited the class to present on baskets and food during the students' preparation for the book, said she appreciated the teachers offering her the chance to “tell and show them about our culture and traditions.”
“There’s a lot of things they learned that aren’t in the history books,” Crowley said. “I am just so amazed at all the things they picked up.”
Jaimes said she appreciated the involvement of people from the Ho-Chunk Nation a chance to represent themselves.
“It gives them a voice in a way that I haven’t really seen before,” she said. “Usually when you start learning about these things, historically, you’re older. We all know the younger you are when you learn things, the more impact it has on you.”
Rago said the books on display Thursday were “first editions,” as they hoped to get feedback from some of the visitors like Crowley to ensure the stories are accurate. He’s hoping the next editions will be printed by the dozens and go out to schools all around Madison, in addition to being sent to those who signed up to purchase copies Thursday.
“We really want to spread the word,” he said. “We hope that the district catches on and the community.”
When the shipment of books arrived, Rago first told the class the box was full of new math books — to their disappointment. When he revealed what was really inside, student Origin recalled “everyone was just screaming, yelling.” Lauren said they all passed around the book immediately.
“We treated it like it was a baby, like, ‘Can I hold it? Can I hold it?’” Lauren said. “We put so much effort into the book.”
Rago said it was a special opportunity to see the kids' reaction to their success and to see a strong response from community members who came to celebrate that work.
“It’s fun to see the kids excited about the work they did,” he said, adding with a laugh, “They're not always into all the work we do here at school. This is something that was engaging and something that was fun and it was something that was difficult, at times, to talk about.”
