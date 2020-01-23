'We put so much effort into the book': Sandburg students, families celebrate books they published on Ho-Chunk Nation

Kimberly Crowley, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation who visited the class to present on baskets and food during the students' preparation for the book, said she appreciated the teachers offering her the chance to “tell and show them about our culture and traditions.”

“There’s a lot of things they learned that aren’t in the history books,” Crowley said. “I am just so amazed at all the things they picked up.”

Jaimes said she appreciated the involvement of people from the Ho-Chunk Nation a chance to represent themselves.

“It gives them a voice in a way that I haven’t really seen before,” she said. “Usually when you start learning about these things, historically, you’re older. We all know the younger you are when you learn things, the more impact it has on you.”

Rago said the books on display Thursday were “first editions,” as they hoped to get feedback from some of the visitors like Crowley to ensure the stories are accurate. He’s hoping the next editions will be printed by the dozens and go out to schools all around Madison, in addition to being sent to those who signed up to purchase copies Thursday.

“We really want to spread the word,” he said. “We hope that the district catches on and the community.”