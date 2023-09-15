Waterloo School District is investigating after several students attended a high school volleyball game Tuesday while wearing blackface.
Bailey Kerr, a parent of a 9-year-old student in the district, said the theme of game was "black out," where students are asked to dress in all black clothing. School board clerk Sara Cummings confirmed Friday the incident took place and said the school district was investigating, but she did not have further details.
Superintendent Brian Henning and high school Principal Shawn Bartelt did not immediately respond to inquiries about the incident and whether any disciplinary action will take place.
Waterloo School District is located in Jefferson County and has about 770 enrolled students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.