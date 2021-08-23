Watch now: Retail on the rise as back-to-school shopping heats up

Every year, Alisa Sleep and her 9-year-old daughter, Ava, go back-to-school shopping with a group of friends.
When classes moved online last fall, their tradition got derailed. Which makes this year's trip extra special.
"My kids are most excited about seeing their friends and their teachers again," said Sleep, who runs the online parenting site Madison Mom. "With having their school go all-virtual, being in-person is something they probably won't take for granted," she said.
Last fall families like Sleep's traded new Sketchers and fresh mechanical pencils for computer screens and slippers. With the return to the classroom less than a month away, parents are once again filling store aisles, school supply lists in hand.
Back-to-school spending is expected to reach a record $37.1 billion this year, up from $33.9 billion last year, according to a study by the National Retail Federation. Back-to-college spending is also expected to hit a record, at $71 billion, up from $67.7 billion in 2020, the study predicted, led by spending on electronics and dorm furnishings.
Just a year ago, retail numbers were far more pessimistic. In Dane County, retailers surveyed by UW-Oshkosh reported a collective income loss of $4.99 million in May 2020. Around the same time, major department stores like JC Penney and Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy.
But after filling online shopping carts and tracking Amazon deliveries for months, crowds are once again returning to malls and department stores. Retail and food service sales this May were about 27% higher than last year, according to Census data. Target reported that 2021 first-quarter sales rose 23%, led by an increase in clothing purchases, while Kohl's reported even more growth, with a 69% increase in first-quarter sales.
Stores at Hilldale have seen a steady increase in traffic since early spring. When August hit, the back-to-school rush really began, general manager Nanci Horn said.
"There is no experience like the in-person tactile experience that you get from shopping. We see that here every day," said Horn, who added that some Hilldale stores are seeing more business now than before the pandemic.
Impressing the cool kids
While college-ruled notebooks and fresh highlighters can easily be bought online, for many, back-to-school shopping is an experience, largely dictated by children's preferences.
There is a "social component" of back-to-school shopping, said Hart Posen, a professor of management and a retail expert at UW-Madison. Children are excited to pick out personalized items that will make them look cool in front of their friends, Posen said.
As students and families try to make up for last year, back-to-school excitement is "on steroids," said Jessica Ogilvie, assistant professor of marketing at Marquette University.
"We forget a big part of being a kid is the cool kids at school you're trying to impress," Ogilvie said. "After coming out of a year and a half of us all being blobs, everyone — kids to adults — is trying to reinvent that brand of themselves. And we do that through shopping."
Ogilvie said personalizing the backgrounds of online classes and strategically picking the tops worn to Zoom meetings limited personal brand expression to a "tiny microscope." Now, parents and children alike are ready to redefine how they present themselves through retail.
Part of rebranding has meant leaving the sweats at home. Fashion trends are shifting away from loungewear to a sort of hybrid — pieces that merge style and comfort, Horn said. With some workplaces opening back up after months of remote work, stores are even marketing back-to-office supplies, she said.
Federal stimulus checks have also fueled the rise in shopping. The National Retail Federation survey found 43% of respondents planned to use government stimulus money on back-to-school shopping.
Online vs. brick-and-mortar
While many people have been itching to return to stores, the pandemic showed just how convenient shopping from the comfort of your own home can be, Posen said.
Before the pandemic, Ogilvie said, she "felt a little bougie if I ordered certain things online because, 'Good lord, how lazy are you? You can't go to the store?'... COVID has taken those barriers away and it's made it acceptable."
But with an endless array of similar-seeming products online, virtual shopping can be overwhelming. That presents an opening for brick-and-mortar stores, Ogilvie said.
"Consumers are looking more and more for guidance ... [and stores are] becoming more and more customer-centric," Ogilvie said. "You have to help your customers understand and feel secure in the purchases they're making."
Sleeps' three children all have unique senses of style, meaning shopping for that first-day-of-school-outfit has to be done in person. When buying general school supplies however, Sleep is, "all about just going online."