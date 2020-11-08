WATCH NOW: No Veterans Day assembly, but Portage students place flags to show respect

She asked PHS students of all grades to volunteer their “enhancement periods” around lunchtime Friday to place flags on veterans’ graves, an effort the district is making into a video that will be posted online Wednesday afternoon for anyone to view. Her enhancement periods — a new part of the schedule this year — promote character development with a focus on Medal of Honor recipients, she said.

Eighteen students answered the request and helped place more than 200 flags at St. Marys.

Some of them discovered a little about their own family history in the process, calling their parents from the cemetery to find out if an ancestor had served. Pulliam asked if they had ever thought to ask their family members about the topic before; most hadn’t.

Senior Kennedy Fehd, who attends school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, found her great uncle’s grave and crouched down to mark it with a flag as her peers watched. She said she appreciated the opportunity to participate on a day she would normally be learning from home.

“I think it’s really cool that Ms. Pulliam was able to put this together this year, so that we could, like, actually do something,” Fehd said, noting that she has been participating in the Veterans Day ceremony for the past couple of years.