Watch now: Madison Reading Project moves into new home on South Side

“Those things alone will save us so much work, and it’s going to be so much easier for us to operate,” she said. “And also just letting people actually see us working, whether that means the sign outside or our book bus. It’s just something that I think people will be able to recognize very quickly where we are and what we’re doing.”

Childs said the organization was looking for a “particular neighborhood that we would fit into” that was accessible to most anyone whether people are coming by car, bike, bus or on foot. She said a big selling point for the new space is that there is a bus stop nearby.

The new space will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Childs said the organization eventually will host a variety of activities during the day, at night or on a weekend, but for now, operations will mostly be by appointment. She hopes to have a “virtual grand opening” at the end of May and either give people tours of the space that way or eventually start having small in-person tours throughout the day.

She said the staff of 10 people, including Childs, and volunteers are “so excited” about the new space and to actually come in and work there.

There also are plans for a mural on a large white wall in the back of the space and a donor wall on an adjacent wall.