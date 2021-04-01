Watch now: Jill Underly calls superintendent opponent Deborah Kerr transphobic over remark on girls sports

Underly said she opposes the bill that would prohibit transgender girls from playing on girls team.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kerr stood by her position.

"I know that many parents are concerned about this kind of thinking," Kerr said. "They want their girls participating against other girls. It has nothing to do with transphobia. This was not even an issue years ago."

In almost every state where lawmakers are pushing to bar transgender girls from participating on girls teams, sponsors cannot cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.

In another heated exchange, Kerr accused Underly and her supporters of trying to "buy this election for the Democrats." Underly has a massive financial advantage over Kerr, raising more than $1.3 million in February and March compared with about $71,000 for Kerr. Outside groups supporting Underly have outspent a pro-voucher group backing Kerr by a 13-to-1 margin, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Kerr has run as a strong advocate of the state's private school voucher program and of fully reopening the state's public schools to in-person learning five days a week. Underly wants to freeze enrollment in voucher schools — a position that helped her win support from the state's teachers union.