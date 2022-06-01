Watch Now: Fitchburg's Maya Jadhav aces preliminaries of Scripps National Spelling Bee

All-star Wisconsin speller Maya Jadhav advanced past the preliminaries of the Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, successfully answering the word challenges posed to her by judges in all three rounds.

Jadhav, an eighth-grader from Vishva Home School in Fitchburg, will advance to the quarterfinals of the competition in National Harbor, Maryland, after her successful showing. Jadhav won the Badger State Spelling Bee for the fourth time in March, moving on to the national bee alongside 229 other spellers.

“It’s great that it’s back in person this year, so I’m glad I can advance,” Jadhav said in an interview. “I’m just proud to represent Wisconsin.”

To advance to the quarterfinals, Jadhav correctly spelled “frazil,” which is a soft accumulation of ice that forms in water.

In the word-meaning round that followed, she had to identify what the word “carpal” relates to, which is the wrist. Her final round word was “purloined,” which means something that is appropriated under a breach of trust.

Jadhav won the the Badger State bees in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, but was unable to travel to the national competition in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 national bee was canceled, and the 2021 competition took place virtually. Jadhav came in 12th place in the 2021 national bee.

Leaner and meaner in its post-pandemic iteration, the bee returned to its usual venue on Tuesday for the first time in three years, and spellers were greeted with a new preliminary-round format that gave them no time to get comfortable.

In years past, the early onstage spelling rounds did little beyond weeding out the weakest or most nervous spellers. The real action was a written test that determined who would make the cut for the semifinals.

But during last year’s mostly virtual bee, the bee’s new executive director eliminated the test, and that structure continued as 229 spellers took the stage for this year’s fully in-person competition. Well over half the spellers who competed by midafternoon Tuesday were eliminated.

Spellers had to get through three words in one turn at the microphone to advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinals. First, they were given a word from a provided list of 4,000 — more than twice as many as in years past. Then, they had to answer a multiple-choice vocabulary question about a word on the same list. Finally, they had to spell a word that could be found anywhere in Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

