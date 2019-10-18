West High School students and staff are organizing walkouts Friday morning in support of Marlon Anderson, the security guard fired earlier this week.
Anderson, who is black, was fired for using the n-word with a student during an incident last week. The 11-year district employee posted on Facebook and has told media outlets he used the word only in response to a student calling him a “b**** a** n****.”
Madison Teachers Inc. filed a grievance on Anderson’s behalf Thursday. West senior Cris Cruz, who plans to participate in the walkout and is on the Black Student Union executive committee, said the firing and aftermath has been “overwhelming.”
“Everything's been happening so fast,” he said. “My first thought was this district just messed up. The decision they made was not the correct one. Marlon’s a super respected person at West High School and he’s a great role model for the students.”
Cruz said he and his fellow students hope the walkout can bring even more attention to what happened, beyond the outpouring of support on social media and a petition to give him his job back that had more than 2,000 signatures within 18 hours.
“We’re all hoping he gets his job back,” Cruz said. “Our goal is to raise awareness and show our voice and disagreement with the district decision on terminating Marlon.”
The walkout is expected to begin around 10:15 a.m., and students will walk or drive to the Doyle Administration Building in an attempt to meet with interim superintendent Jane Belmore, BSU executive committee member Terenee Johnson said in a Facebook message.
West freshman Leilani McNeal said she was in “disbelief” when she heard about the firing.
“Just the other day we were talking and he had such a bright smile on his face,” Leilani said. “At first I was angry, I was confused and I was worried about our district and where it’s heading.
“They got rid of someone who was a great, impactful, inspiring leader in the Madison community and a great influence on black and brown children in our schools.”
A teacher at West, who asked to remain anonymous, said staff were informed of the decision at a meeting Wednesday. He said the firing sends a mixed signal given the district’s efforts toward restorative justice and avoiding zero tolerance discipline for students.
“People were frustrated, they were — confused isn’t the right word — almost like bewilderment or a loss of words,” the teacher said. “On the one hand, a lot of what comes from district is context matters, you’ve got to have a conversation, be willing to build off mistakes. On the other hand, they have this zero tolerance policy toward this word.”
He added that staff were organizing a walkout at the same time as the students’.
Cruz said the zero tolerance policy felt like an oversimplified response from the district given the incidents with racial slurs said by teachers last year.
“Change that zero tolerance policy or talk about it a bit more, because it seems like it was just slapped on there to make a solution, check a box,” he said.