'Very historic' Natatorium on its way out at UW

The building boasts about 30,000 square feet of recreational space, with a standard eight-lane pool, a new indoor jogging track and ice rink and eight, instead of seven, basketball courts. But it also includes new features such as a smoothie stand, more multi-purpose rooms and well-being spaces for massages and naps.

Plans also include all-gender bathrooms on every floor and an accessible "entrance for all." Khan said building planners were "adamant that no one had to enter the building differently than anyone else."

“When you’re comparing a 1963 building to a building that might be opening in 2023, they’re not going to be very similar,” Khan said. “It’s a very exciting space for sure.”

Jackie Elliott, a student representative on the design team, said inclusivity and sustainability have been important priorities in the upgrade. She added that, given the Natatorium’s location on the far northwest corner of campus, the team wanted to balance the energetic, competitive nature of a sports building with more natural elements of its surroundings.

Elliott also serves as a RecWell swim instructor at the Natatorium, where she has swum both as an intramural and Tomahawk High School athlete. The building has been home to decades of state swimming and diving meets.