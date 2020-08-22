'Very historic' Natatorium on its way out at UW

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is starting the process of tearing down the Natatorium recreational building this fall, as part of a multi-year, campus-wide recreational facelift.
An asbestos removal process will take place for a couple months until demolition occurs in late fall, said Sadat Khan, Recreation and Wellbeing’s associate director of member experience. Construction for the new Natatorium will begin February, with plans to open in early 2023.
Khan said RecWell has heard input from groups including student employees, student government and sport club members as it redesigns the Natatorium, which he called “a very historic site.”
“I can’t tell you the number of times we’ve taken parents, a vendor or a contractor through the building, and they say, ‘I had my kids swim here,’ or, ‘I swam here,” Khan said. “We have a lot of memories in that space, but hopefully we’ll have some pretty great ones when we open up (again).”
The Natatorium project is part of UW-Madison’s larger Master Plan, which also includes two outdoor fields and the Nicholas Recreation Center, a new building on the southeast corner of campus near the Kohl Center that will replace the Southeast Recreational Facility this fall.
The building boasts about 30,000 square feet of recreational space, with a standard eight-lane pool, a new indoor jogging track and ice rink and eight, instead of seven, basketball courts. But it also includes new features such as a smoothie stand, more multi-purpose rooms and well-being spaces for massages and naps.
Plans also include all-gender bathrooms on every floor and an accessible "entrance for all." Khan said building planners were "adamant that no one had to enter the building differently than anyone else."
“When you’re comparing a 1963 building to a building that might be opening in 2023, they’re not going to be very similar,” Khan said. “It’s a very exciting space for sure.”
Jackie Elliott, a student representative on the design team, said inclusivity and sustainability have been important priorities in the upgrade. She added that, given the Natatorium’s location on the far northwest corner of campus, the team wanted to balance the energetic, competitive nature of a sports building with more natural elements of its surroundings.
Elliott also serves as a RecWell swim instructor at the Natatorium, where she has swum both as an intramural and Tomahawk High School athlete. The building has been home to decades of state swimming and diving meets.
“The Natatorium was always a building that housed special memories, that we looked forward to heading to every single year as our team’s end goal,” said Elliott, a senior. “When we arrived, it was always filled with such a feeling of alive energy that has carried on and boosted my experiences with the Natatorium in college.”
For Michelle Jesperson, a 1993 graduate of Madison West High School, the Natatorium conjures up vivid memories of her freshman-year state meet. Though she started swimming in the building as early as age 10, “waiting hours for a minute in the pool,” she said competing on her high school team was the most nervous she had ever been.
She and her “dream team” would end up winning all four meets during her time at West. She recalls leading off and winning the 400-meter freestyle relay her junior year and multiple attempts at making the Olympic trials, as well as years of celebrating with teammates and pulling her coaches into the water.
“It’s a big deal that the building is no longer going to be there,” said Jesperson, who went on to swim at Stanford University. “It looks like there’s going to be a really nice facility in its place, so the tradition of good swimming will continue.”
Last year, the university announced weather- and construction-related delays to construction of the Nicholas Center, which was originally planned to open in January. Khan said progress has been on track since then, and the building will open in September.
The Nicholas Center houses about 31,000 square feet of recreational space: more than the current Natatorium, Shell and Ogg Hall Fitness Center combined. It will be RecWell’s primary location for the time being, operating at 25% capacity with masks required under new COVID-19 policies.
The Shell and Nielsen Tennis Stadium also reopened this week with the same policies, with the Shell operating on a reservation basis and users limited to 70-minute stays.
“Campus recreation at UW-Madison is very unique compared to recreation at universities across the nation, because we’re in such a revolutionary time going through the master plan,” Elliott said. “It’s an opportunity to learn from different decisions we made and make the buildings and facilities unique to the regions of campus that they’re on.”
