Ten female teachers in the Verona School District are being paid a total of $450,000 in back pay, interest and retirement earnings after a federal judge found that the district had been paying women less than men for the same work.
As part of the settlement, the district also has agreed to correct where 367 teachers fall on the district's salary schedule, which
factors in years of service and educational attainment to set pay.
The case was brought by the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the largest Wisconsin public school teachers union, and its local affiliate, the Verona Area Education Association, alleging that the district was in violation of the Equal Pay Act of 1963.
According to Peggy Wirtz-Olsen, president of WEAC, the pay inequities were initially discovered by the teachers union three years ago,
with male teachers in some cases making nearly $20,000 more than female teachers with comparable experience and qualifications.
"These (pay inequities) are more common than many realize in the absence of predictable statewide or districtwide salary schedules," Wirtz-Olsen said. "My advice to educators across the state is to join their union and be certain that they're well aware of how pay is established and to advocate for those clear, predictable salary schedules."
In a statement released Monday, the district said the staff complaints were based on hiring practices dating from 2017-19. The district noted in the statement that its salary-placement practices were permissible under
2011's Act 10, which severely limited the power of public-sector unions.
“We are ready to move beyond this matter and reaffirm our District’s commitment to provide our scholars with a world-class education,” said School Board President Meredith Stier Christensen. “In 2021, the board of education adopted a new policy-based governance model centered on student achievement and built on a foundation of transparency and accountability.”
The
Verona Press reported on the federal case in January 2022, describing it as being about pay discrepancies between a "recently hired male special education teacher, and long-tenured female special education teachers who perform substantially equal work."
Wirtz-Olsen said that once the inequities were discovered, the previous administration was "unwilling" to work with the teachers union to remedy the situation, at which point the case was picked up by U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
“Our union is advancing fair pay now initiatives across Wisconsin,” she said. “Districts are on notice that if they engage in discrimination, our union will not stop until justice is realized. Every educator deserves a fair, predictable and transparent salary schedule.”
District Superintendent Tremayne Clardy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a phone call, Deputy Superintendent Chad Wiese said the district had no further comment beyond its statement.
Most and least educated states in America
Most and least educated states in America
More than 50 million Americans each year attend public elementary and secondary schools, according to the
National Center for Education Statistics, making the country's schooling system one of the farthest-reaching (and most impactful) government services. And while debate over alternatives like charter schools rages on, one thing is undebatable: The future of the country lies in our youth, and our ability to educate them.
Because education is handled at the state level, from curricula and budgets to graduation requirements, a standard American education is hard to define.
To help understand areas with the highest educational attainment,
Stacker used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates (released in December 2020) to construct a weighted index that measures the relative education level for every state. This index evaluates each state's population older than 25 across seven educational tiers, ranging from individuals not educated past eighth grade to those with graduate or professional degrees.
For each segment of these tiers, a points-based indexing system was applied in direct proportion to the estimated years of schooling for each level of educational attainment. Lastly, the full range of index scores was normalized to a 0 to 100 scale, with 100 representing the most educated state in the United States. What follows is a ranking from least to most educated of all the 50 states, using the percentage of people who earned a bachelor’s degree as a tiebreaker.
Where does your state stack up? Read on to discover which states are the most educated in the U.S.
Unsplash
#50. West Virginia
- Education index: 91.45
- Less than high school: 4.3%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 40.3%
- Some college, no degree: 18.6%
- Associate's degree: 7.3%
- Bachelor's degree: 12.4%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2%
Pixabay
#49. Mississippi
- Education index: 92.23
- Less than high school: 5.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 10.4%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 30.4%
- Some college, no degree: 22.3%
- Associate's degree: 9.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 13.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4%
Unsplash
#48. Louisiana
- Education index: 92.23
- Less than high school: 4.9%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 9.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 34.0%
- Some college, no degree: 20.9%
- Associate's degree: 6.2%
- Bachelor's degree: 15.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.4%
PxHere
#47. Arkansas
- Education index: 92.39
- Less than high school: 4.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.6%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 34.0%
- Some college, no degree: 22.3%
- Associate's degree: 7.2%
- Bachelor's degree: 14.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.3%
Pixabay
#46. Kentucky
- Education index: 92.76
- Less than high school: 5.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.2%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 32.9%
- Some college, no degree: 20.8%
- Associate's degree: 8.3%
- Bachelor's degree: 14.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.0%
Max Pixel
#45. Nevada
- Education index: 93.20
- Less than high school: 5.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.1%
- Some college, no degree: 25.5%
- Associate's degree: 8.3%
- Bachelor's degree: 16.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.6%
Stan Shebs // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Alabama
- Education index: 93.25
- Less than high school: 4.3%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 9.5%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 30.8%
- Some college, no degree: 21.4%
- Associate's degree: 8.5%
- Bachelor's degree: 15.9%
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5%
Max Pixel
#43. Oklahoma
- Education index: 93.43
- Less than high school: 4.0%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 31.3%
- Some college, no degree: 23.3%
- Associate's degree: 7.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 16.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.7%
Urbanative // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Texas
- Education index: 93.66
- Less than high school: 8.2%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.1%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 25.0%
- Some college, no degree: 21.6%
- Associate's degree: 7.2%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4%
GoodFreePhotos
#41. Tennessee
- Education index: 93.80
- Less than high school: 4.6%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 32.1%
- Some college, no degree: 20.7%
- Associate's degree: 7.3%
- Bachelor's degree: 17.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.1%
GoodFreePhotos
#40. Indiana
- Education index: 94.03
- Less than high school: 3.7%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.5%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 33.4%
- Some college, no degree: 20.2%
- Associate's degree: 8.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 16.9%
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.5%
Max Pixel
#39. New Mexico
- Education index: 94.14
- Less than high school: 6.0%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.4%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.5%
- Some college, no degree: 23.4%
- Associate's degree: 8.4%
- Bachelor's degree: 15.4%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.0%
Thomas Shahan // Wikimedia Commons
#38. South Carolina
- Education index: 94.55
- Less than high school: 4.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.4%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 29.1%
- Some college, no degree: 20.5%
- Associate's degree: 9.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 17.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.3%
Pixabay // Picryl
#37. Arizona
- Education index: 95.05
- Less than high school: 5.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.4%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 23.9%
- Some college, no degree: 25.2%
- Associate's degree: 8.6%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.4%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.1%
W. Bulach // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Ohio
- Education index: 95.09
- Less than high school: 2.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 33.0%
- Some college, no degree: 20.4%
- Associate's degree: 8.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 17.6%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.7%
Max Pixel
#35. California
- Education index: 95.10
- Less than high school: 9.2%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.5%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 20.5%
- Some college, no degree: 21.1%
- Associate's degree: 7.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.8%
Max Pixel
#34. Florida
- Education index: 95.11
- Less than high school: 4.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.6%
- Some college, no degree: 19.9%
- Associate's degree: 9.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.9%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.0%
Pixabay
#33. Idaho
- Education index: 95.19
- Less than high school: 3.3%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 27.4%
- Some college, no degree: 26.0%
- Associate's degree: 9.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6%
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.0%
Wikimedia Commons
#32. Georgia
- Education index: 95.21
- Less than high school: 4.6%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 8.2%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 27.7%
- Some college, no degree: 20.3%
- Associate's degree: 7.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#31. Missouri
- Education index: 95.24
- Less than high school: 3.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 30.6%
- Some college, no degree: 22.2%
- Associate's degree: 7.9%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2%
Pixabay
#30. South Dakota
- Education index: 95.49
- Less than high school: 3.0%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 30.2%
- Some college, no degree: 21.1%
- Associate's degree: 11.5%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.9%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.9%
GoodFreePhotos
#29. North Carolina
- Education index: 95.70
- Less than high school: 4.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.7%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 25.7%
- Some college, no degree: 21.2%
- Associate's degree: 9.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 20.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.3%
Public Domain Pictures
#28. Michigan
- Education index: 95.77
- Less than high school: 2.9%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.9%
- Some college, no degree: 23.4%
- Associate's degree: 9.4%
- Bachelor's degree: 17.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.4%
Pixabay
#27. Iowa
- Education index: 95.78
- Less than high school: 3.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 31.0%
- Some college, no degree: 21.0%
- Associate's degree: 11.6%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.3%
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.3%
Max Pixel
#26. Pennsylvania
- Education index: 95.82
- Less than high school: 3.2%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 34.7%
- Some college, no degree: 15.9%
- Associate's degree: 8.5%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4%
GPA Photo Archive // Flickr
#25. Wyoming
- Education index: 95.97
- Less than high school: 1.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 29.1%
- Some college, no degree: 25.5%
- Associate's degree: 11.2%
- Bachelor's degree: 17.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 9.9%
Pixabay
#24. Wisconsin
- Education index: 96.15
- Less than high school: 2.7%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.1%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 30.6%
- Some college, no degree: 20.6%
- Associate's degree: 10.9%
- Bachelor's degree: 19.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.4%
Pixabay
#23. Delaware
- Education index: 96.15
- Less than high school: 3.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.4%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 31.3%
- Some college, no degree: 18.9%
- Associate's degree: 7.9%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.6%
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.4%
Bruce Goerlitz Photo // Shutterstock
#22. Alaska
- Education index: 96.24
- Less than high school: 2.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.6%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.0%
- Some college, no degree: 26.7%
- Associate's degree: 8.6%
- Bachelor's degree: 18.3%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2%
Max Pixel
#21. North Dakota
- Education index: 96.25
- Less than high school: 3.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.4%
- Some college, no degree: 22.3%
- Associate's degree: 13.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 8.2%
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Flickr
#20. Rhode Island
- Education index: 96.51
- Less than high school: 5.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.1%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.3%
- Some college, no degree: 18.0%
- Associate's degree: 8.4%
- Bachelor's degree: 20.4%
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.8%
Public Domain Pictures
#19. Nebraska
- Education index: 96.57
- Less than high school: 3.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.1%
- Some college, no degree: 22.8%
- Associate's degree: 10.6%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.9%
Pixabay
#18. New York
- Education index: 96.68
- Less than high school: 6.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 7.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.0%
- Some college, no degree: 15.5%
- Associate's degree: 8.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 20.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.0%
Matthew Rutledge // Flickr
#17. Maine
- Education index: 96.78
- Less than high school: 2.6%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 31.5%
- Some college, no degree: 19.3%
- Associate's degree: 10.1%
- Bachelor's degree: 20.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.8%
Pixabay
#16. Hawaii
- Education index: 96.79
- Less than high school: 3.7%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 27.4%
- Some college, no degree: 20.9%
- Associate's degree: 10.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.2%
Pixabay
#15. Illinois
- Education index: 96.86
- Less than high school: 4.8%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.0%
- Some college, no degree: 20.5%
- Associate's degree: 8.1%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1%
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6%
Joseph Norton and Ronald Frazier // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Kansas
- Education index: 96.98
- Less than high school: 3.6%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.5%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 25.9%
- Some college, no degree: 23.0%
- Associate's degree: 8.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.1%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.3%
James Watkins // Flickr
#13. Montana
- Education index: 97.02
- Less than high school: 1.9%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.5%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.8%
- Some college, no degree: 23.4%
- Associate's degree: 9.3%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 10.6%
Unsplash
#12. Oregon
- Education index: 97.18
- Less than high school: 3.5%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.7%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 22.7%
- Some college, no degree: 25.4%
- Associate's degree: 8.9%
- Bachelor's degree: 20.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.9%
Pixabay
#11. Utah
- Education index: 97.52
- Less than high school: 2.7%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 22.8%
- Some college, no degree: 25.7%
- Associate's degree: 9.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 11.5%
Pixabay
#10. New Jersey
- Education index: 98.01
- Less than high school: 4.9%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 27.2%
- Some college, no degree: 16.4%
- Associate's degree: 6.5%
- Bachelor's degree: 24.2%
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.5%
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock
#9. Washington
- Education index: 98.06
- Less than high school: 3.7%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 22.0%
- Some college, no degree: 23.3%
- Associate's degree: 10.0%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.4%
- Graduate or professional degree: 13.6%
Unsplash
#7. Virginia
- Education index: 98.50
- Less than high school: 4.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 6.2%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 24.0%
- Some college, no degree: 19.2%
- Associate's degree: 7.8%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.0%
- Graduate or professional degree: 16.8%
Pixabay
#6. Vermont
- Education index: 98.60
- Less than high school: 2.2%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.1%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 28.8%
- Some college, no degree: 17.1%
- Associate's degree: 8.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.5%
Public Domain Pictures
#5. New Hampshire
- Education index: 98.61
- Less than high school: 2.1%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 27.4%
- Some college, no degree: 18.5%
- Associate's degree: 10.2%
- Bachelor's degree: 22.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 14.3%
Pixabay
#4. Connecticut
- Education index: 98.63
- Less than high school: 4.0%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.3%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 26.9%
- Some college, no degree: 16.8%
- Associate's degree: 7.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.8%
- Graduate or professional degree: 17.5%
Pixabay
#3. Maryland
- Education index: 98.85
- Less than high school: 4.0%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 5.8%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 24.6%
- Some college, no degree: 18.7%
- Associate's degree: 6.7%
- Bachelor's degree: 21.5%
- Graduate or professional degree: 18.6%
PxHere
#2. Colorado
- Education index: 99.48
- Less than high school: 3.4%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 21.4%
- Some college, no degree: 21.1%
- Associate's degree: 8.4%
- Bachelor's degree: 25.6%
- Graduate or professional degree: 15.3%
Unsplash
#1. Massachusetts
- Education index: 100.00
- Less than high school: 4.4%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.9%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 24.0%
- Some college, no degree: 15.4%
- Associate's degree: 7.6%
- Bachelor's degree: 24.1%
- Graduate or professional degree: 19.6%
Pixabay
#8. Minnesota
- Education index: 98.42
- Less than high school: 2.9%
- 9th to 12th grade, no diploma: 4.0%
- High school graduate or equivalent: 24.6%
- Some college, no degree: 21.0%
- Associate's degree: 11.5%
- Bachelor's degree: 23.7%
- Graduate or professional degree: 12.4%
Pixabay
