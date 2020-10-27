Van Hise Elementary temporarily closed due to confirmed COVID-19 case connected to childcare

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"People need access to safe and affordable childcare," Carlin said. "School staff are referring children who really need access, based on family situation, to that kind of care during the day."

Wisconsin Youth Company has provided childcare programs in Madison in partnership with the school district for decades. The pandemic ushered in a new eight-hour virtual school support program where children come into the building in small groups and work with one or two staff members on virtual school assignments.

Masks are required and health screenings as well as extra cleaning precautions are conducted. Social distancing is also implemented, in the program, to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Lunch and snack are provided to the students along with time to play outside similar to a pre-pandemic school day, Carlin said, with new safety measures in place.

But the current high number COVID-19 cases within the community could lead to the virus making its way into these childcare settings, despite safety measures.

"I don't think it's unreasonable to expect that we might see some positive cases with the number of children we're working with," Carlin said. "MMSD nursing staff are doing the appropriate contact tracing and making decisions when people need to quarantine."