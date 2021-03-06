UW's Blank, Big Ten leaders draw scrutiny for private correspondence on football plans

In one email chain, Blank wrote, “Please note that anything that arrives in or is sent from my email can be requested as a public record.” Other Big Ten leaders echoed similar sentiments.

Public records experts told the Post that public records laws vary by state. However, if Blank is able to log into a password-protected portal or actively used the information “in the performance of their duties,” the documents may likely be considered in possession of the university.

The Post also reported that Schissel contacted Blank directly, asking whether deleting emails would “relieve you of FOIA obligations.” She responded that deleted emails are subject to records requests and that to do so would be illegal, and there is no evidence that Blank or other Big Ten leaders deleted relevant emails about this topic.

Chip Stewart, a journalism professor at Texas Christian University, told the Post that the findings reflect problematic intent by public officials to "get around" public records laws with new forms of communication.

“What you see there is, ‘The reason we use this third-party communication channel is because it is a way for us to not generate records that are in our possession that are going to be subject to open records laws,'" Stewart said. "That’s a problem.”

