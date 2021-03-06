UW's Blank, Big Ten leaders draw scrutiny for private correspondence on football plans

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank was among various Big Ten Conference leaders who aimed to keep conversations about plans for the college football season hidden from public view, opting to use an internal Big Ten portal in lieu of email correspondence, The Washington Post reported Saturday.
When University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel started an email chain in August, Blank suggested that communication be conducted through the Big Ten portal to “ensure confidentiality,” the Post reported based on emails obtained through public records requests.
Various schools deferred comment and said communications on the platform belong to the conference, while the conference declined to comment, according to The Post.
“The Big Ten portal, which uses Nasdaq Boardvantage’s software, allows users to communicate with one another, share meeting materials and view documents,” the Post reported. “But the school presidents value it at least in part because they see it as exempt from open-records laws.”
Since the Big Ten is a private entity, open records requirements are murkier than for public institutions and universities like UW-Madison. Still, any communication by public officials, even on a private platform, can be subject to public records laws.
Though the Post obtained various emails from the summer, many of them had vague titles like “Memorandum,” “Document for Review” or, on Aug. 15, “Email on Behalf of Chancellor Blank.” These emails simply link to messages on the Big Ten portal, which the Post was unable to access.
“Chancellor Rebecca Blank communicates with her fellow Big Ten presidents and chancellors in multiple ways, but is mindful of her responsibilities under Wisconsin’s public records laws,” a UW-Madison spokesperson said in a Saturday statement. “In the discussion in question, her intent was to move the conversation out of a long, reply-all email string and onto the Big Ten’s secure collaboration platform.”
In September, the Big Ten announced that football would return to play in 2020, ushering in an unconventional season marked by COVID-19 disruptions and game cancellations. UW-Madison temporarily suspended play after an outbreak affected over 20 football players and staff.
Blank told her assistant that she had not saved or printed any documents on the portal. She added that, “if anybody suggests that documents on a Big Ten secure site can be accessed through WI public records law, please let me know immediately. This is incorrect. These documents are not in my position.”
In one email chain, Blank wrote, “Please note that anything that arrives in or is sent from my email can be requested as a public record.” Other Big Ten leaders echoed similar sentiments.
Public records experts told the Post that public records laws vary by state. However, if Blank is able to log into a password-protected portal or actively used the information “in the performance of their duties,” the documents may likely be considered in possession of the university.
The Post also reported that Schissel contacted Blank directly, asking whether deleting emails would “relieve you of FOIA obligations.” She responded that deleted emails are subject to records requests and that to do so would be illegal, and there is no evidence that Blank or other Big Ten leaders deleted relevant emails about this topic.
Chip Stewart, a journalism professor at Texas Christian University, told the Post that the findings reflect problematic intent by public officials to "get around" public records laws with new forms of communication.
“What you see there is, ‘The reason we use this third-party communication channel is because it is a way for us to not generate records that are in our possession that are going to be subject to open records laws,'" Stewart said. "That’s a problem.”